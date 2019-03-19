Dominican led company ready to supply hemp and cannabis seeds to the CaribbeanDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 at 1:57 PM
Dominican born Elvis “Papi” Edwards, Director of CBDxr, a US based cannabis and hemp industry participant, has been given the go ahead to export seeds outside of the United States.
This puts CBDxr and its parent company American Hemp Ventures (AMHV) ahead of the pack in a bid to become the preeminent seed-to-sale company for the entire Caribbean and the Western Hemisphere. In December 2018, Edward’s company AMHV along with CBDxr made history as being the first Caribbean controlled company to launch on the OTC ,over-the-counter, market where their shares can be publicly traded.
There has been public discussion in several Caribbean islands, including Dominica, on decriminalizing/ legalizing Cannabis in some form and harnessing the potential economic benefits of the hemp or marijuana industries. In 2015 Jamaica passed laws that decriminalized small amounts of marijuana for personal use and St. Lucian Prime Minister Allan Chastanet announced last week that his country will be decriminalizing Cannabis.
Speaking with DNO Edwards said he intends to give the first batch of completely 100% organic non-GMO seeds to Dominican farmers for free. He also indicated that this industry can employ as many as 20,000 farmers that can be drawn from local, the diaspora and immigrant populations in Dominica. He suggests such an industry could cause a wave of economic migration into Dominica looking to benefit from the commercial activity.
Edwards has indicated that he has met with key stakeholders to propose the benefits of the hemp and cannabis industry to Dominica. He has also made the suggestion that the Ross University facilities could be converted to a school for medical Marijuana, farming and Cannabis research.
Edwards, a proponent for the legalization and decriminalization of Cannabis, visited Dominica after Maria last year where he indicated that Dominica had the potential to be a leader in the Cannabis industry and, in so doing, revitalize the agricultural sector. He urged Dominica to “strike when the iron is hot” and “make the necessary moves early so that it does not have to play catch up later.”
Edwards, who is originally from the Wesley/Calibishie area, is a pioneer in providing cannabidiol based skin products in Colorado. He is also the inventor of the “vaprwear hoodies”.
*Editors note*
Both hemp and its more controversial cousin, marijuana, are currently criminalized under the law in Dominica. However, hemp does not contain enough of the psycho active compound tetrahydrocannabinol (TCH) to get you “high”. Additionally, while both plants are within the Cannabis family they are two different species with different potential applications.
3 Comments
Hello and good afternoon my people . I hope our Government ban this guy from shipping any marihuana seeds into Dominica. Let him stay in America and grow his weed and sell it to the Americans. We don’t need this type of business in Dominica to destroy our citizens.
Boyyy that hemp thing there self self..I had a colleague who found out that she had cancer..But she was so optimistic about that hemp thing..took her hemp medication..unfortunately my poor friend passed..the hemp didn’t help..
So one case of your friend cancels the benefits to many? Under whose direction was she medicating? You cant just go medicating yourself on your own. There are many types of cancers some more aggressive than others. There are some which will not respond to any meds especially if its late stage. Not everybody will be cured and treatment has to be controlled. Did you see her autopsy report? She could have died out of anything else too.