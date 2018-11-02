Members of the Dominican diaspora have been told that they are making a significant contribution to Dominica’s economy.

Minister for Commerce, Enterprise and Small Business Development, Roselyn Paul, told visiting Dominicans attending a Diaspora forum held by the government on Wednesday that in 2017, that remittances to Dominica from Dominicans living abroad amounted to $58 million US dollars.

“You, our dear Dominicans residing abroad have always played an important role in the economic development of our country and in poverty reduction. You always provide remittances for the well-being of families that you have left behind and in 2017, remittances was over 58 million dollars..US dollars,” Paul said. “You also assist the economy like now, when you return home for festive seasons and you continue to spend.”

The minister added that some people who live overseas have also offered their skills and talents to assist the country, but she encouraged them to do even more.

“We believe that out there among our Dominicans, we have serious intellectual capital and capacity to think outside of the box. So we urge you to use that to your advantage and to our advantage.”

The meeting with visiting Dominicans, which has become an annual affair at Independence time, except for last year, provides an opportunity, according to prime minister Skerrit, to talk about what is happening in Dominica and to share ideas on a development path for the country.