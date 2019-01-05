Head of the Universal Martial Arts Academy (UMA), Sensei Shannah Robin has described the academy’s recent karate grading ceremony as successful.

The activity was held at the academy located on 4 Federation Drive in Goodwill.

“The grading was very successful and the energy was above the expectation,” he told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview.

Robin said the occasion was an historic one which for him, marked 30 years of doing Martial Arts and 20 years of teaching the art.”

According to him, many of the the thirty-two students because of their level of preparedness and the high standards they had attained were able to skip rankings.

Robin stated that the UMA Canadian dojo which was opened in Vancouver, Canada is growing nicely and some of the sports tourism through UMAI is on a whole new level.

“We are planning to bring a movie celebrity and it’s just the beginning of great things to come,” he indicated.

Robin thanked God and every member and student for believing and supporting the vision.

“Because together we are putting Dominica on the map,” he remarked.

The students who participated in the martial arts grading range from 5 to 40 years in age.