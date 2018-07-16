Dominican missing in BVIDominica News Online - Monday, July 16th, 2018 at 5:38 PM
David Sandy, also known as Bobboy, is 39 and described as having a fair complexion with dreadlocks.
He was last seen leaving Fahie Hill around 3pm and has not been seen or heard from since.
No description of the clothing he was wearing at the time could be given. However, it is suspected that he was carrying a black soccer backpack.
Persons with information about David Sandy’s whereabouts are asked to contact Police through its three-digit access number 311 or to contact the RVIPF Intelligence Unit at 368-9339.
wow, I hope that he is safe.