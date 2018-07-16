Police in the British Virgin Islands are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a visiting Dominica national who was last seen by friends on Friday, July 13.

David Sandy, also known as Bobboy, is 39 and described as having a fair complexion with dreadlocks.

He was last seen leaving Fahie Hill around 3pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

No description of the clothing he was wearing at the time could be given. However, it is suspected that he was carrying a black soccer backpack.

Persons with information about David Sandy’s whereabouts are asked to contact Police through its three-digit access number 311 or to contact the RVIPF Intelligence Unit at 368-9339.