Dominican national arrested in Saint Lucia for urinating in publicDominica News Online - Thursday, November 15th, 2018 at 12:25 PM
A Dominican National was arrested in Saint Lucia for urinating in public.
According to an article appearing in St Lucia Times dated November 14th, 2018 a foreign national, identified by City Police as Francis George of Dominica, has been arrested and charged for urinating in public in Castries.
According to a City Police official, the 58 year old George was arrested near the Soufriere bus stand on Carl Crescent Street, Castries on Tuesday.
The article said further that George was taken to the City Police headquarters where he was charged.
He was granted bail and was due to attend court.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.