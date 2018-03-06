Dominican Cathy Winston, a nurse based in Alaska, has published a cookbook on Dominican cuisine that is available Amazon.com.

Cathy Winston is a Registered Nurse with over 30 years of clinical experience who has provided a full range of nursing care to patients and families of all ages. Cathy began her career as nurse and midwife servicing Princess Margaret Hosptial and Newtown Clinic.

After immigrating to Anchorage, Alaska with her husband and four daughters, she continued her nursing career at Providence Alaska Medical Center as a staff nurse. She went on to work as charge nurse also and became preceptor (a type of teacher or mentor) in the acute care high risk antenatal unit. She also worked as a Case Manager in women’s health at Women’s Health South Central in Anchorage.

The cookbook’s origins can be found in Nurse Winston’s daughter (Tridaugh Winston) urging her mother to record her creative and vibrant recipes. Kathy Winston and her daughter Tridaugh also visited Dominica to provide aid and medical services after Hurricane Maria devastated the country. It was during this trip that the initiative to publish the book was given new life. Her daughter Tridaugh currently resides in New Jersey and is studying to become a Trauma Surgeon.

“This cook book is very different to other cook books because of the passion that drives it, as it is made from the heart. I know that you will enjoy my mom’s cooking as much as I do. You won’t be disappointed!” Tridaugh Winston ( Daughter ) – excerpt taken from Amazon.com

A portion of the proceeds have been dedicated towards Hurricane Maria medical aid and disaster relief.

photos of Winston’s aid visit to Dominica: