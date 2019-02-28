Castle Bruce born, Olive (Collaire) Strachan recently received an MBE award from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace, for her Services to Exports and Business. She is one of only 392 people who were recently named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Olive’s mother, Althea and late father, Augustine ran the local bakery in LaPlaine, affectionately known as, “Bo Peep” bakery and her sisters Sharon and Liza still reside there.

After moving to England from Dominica, Olive founded her own Learning and Development Consultancy in 1998, known as, “Olive Strachan Resources.” Olive has worked in over 25 countries, as an Executive Coach, Consultant, and Trainer helping and supporting organisations to develop leaders to achieve their full potential.

“I‘m honoured as a Dominican to receive this award” Olive said. “ It’s great to see all these years of hard work being recognised but I could not have done it without the help of my husband Errol and my family .“

Olive, who is in the process of building a house on island, said , “I’m really excited to be returning to Dominica and I intend to continue my work from here.”

_________________________________________________________________________________

Email: Olive@olivestrachan.com

Telephone. Tel: +044 (0)161 509 2017 | Mob: 07739 763 750

https://www.olivestrachan.com/