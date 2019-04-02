Dominican-owned international martial arts academy hosts first grading

The Universal Martial Arts International (UMAI) has hosted its first official international grading which was historical for Dominica and UMAI, according to the head of the organization.

The grading took place in Burnaby Canada on March 30th, 2019.

Head of the Universal Martial Arts Academy (UMA), Shihan(meaning master instructor) Shannah Robin said all 18 students moved through the ranks of the Robin Ryu system.

“I am pleased to be the founder and CEO of such a beautiful and dynamic system that started right here in Dominica,” he said. “We are putting our country Dominica on the map, on the map in sports tourism and it only gets better.”

Robin thanked the UMAI students and parents in Dominica to believing in this wonderful opportunity and vision where young stars can travel the world competing and bringing people to the Nature Island of the Caribbean.

Robin has pledged to continue to be an ambassador for Dominica and be the best role model in the world for his students.

“It was my dream to have people from different countries train together under one roof sharing and giving off positive energy,” he stated. “Nothing would be better than world peace. Our System is recognized around the world China, the USA, the Caribbean and Canada…”

Currently, there are 20 students enrolled in his Academy in Canada, from ages 4 to 47.

Robin hails from the community of Marigot.