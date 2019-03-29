Dominican public asked to help update electoral list

Chairman of the Electoral Commission of Dominica, Gerald Burton is calling on the public to assist in updating the electors list.

He was speaking at the DAIC 2nd “Eggs Issues” Breakfast for 2019, held at the Prevo Cinemall earlier this week

“My friends are challenging me on the other buzz phrase of our time, electoral reform,” he said. “I was told if you all are indeed making efforts to clean the list, why is the name of my deceased aunt still on the list when she has died for many years now?” he explained. “I asked my friend ‘when did your aunt die?’ and she indicated that her aunt had died in a foreign jurisdiction.”

Burton added, “I then asked how will the electoral commission know that her aunt was in fact deceased? and the reply was that, she my friend, actually had a copy of her [the aunt’s] death certificate. The light immediately shone in my friend’s eyes.”

According to Burton, his friend recognized that she had in her hands, the ability to assist the electoral office to remove her aunt’s name from the list.

“Each and every one of us are similarly in a position to assist the process of improving the accuracy of the list,” he stated.

Burton went on to say that the law makes provision for objections to be filed by the general public, including political parties.

“The Act allows for people who allege the elector is disqualified from remaining on the list, to make an objection there,” he explained.

He said it goes on to detail the manner in which such an objection is to be made and dealt with.

“Provision being made wherein for bringing such an objection to the attention of the elector concerned and providing an opportunity for such elector to be heard,” he noted. “An appeal mechanism is also put in place”

Furthermore, Burton said the Act provides, that when the list comes out, the electoral office puts out a notice indicating that the list is available for review and scrutiny and invites members of the public to review the list, “and to bring to the attention to the electoral office.”

Burton said that notwithstanding what is heard in the public as to the accuracy of the list, evidence indicates that little use is made of the claims and objection process.

“Any objective observation of our existing electoral process would have to be, that it has provided us with very credible expressions of the will of the majority of the people of Dominica over the years…it remains capable of doing so,” Burton said.

However, the Electoral Commission Chairman stated that the ability of the electoral system to effectively deliver requires active participation of all stakeholders.

“The Electoral Commission and the Electoral Office have the constitutional responsibility for the conduct and registration of voters and elections. There’s little doubt that its unable to do so effectively without the significant input of the state’s executive – both political and administrative, parliament itself, the political parties and the population…,”he declared.

The theme of the DAIC “Eggs and Issues” function was “The Electoral Process, Our Collective Responsibility.”