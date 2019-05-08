Dominican public urged to participate in tourism development

The public are being encouraged to play their part in helping to develop the economy and participate fully in this year’s Tourism Awareness Month activities, organized by The Ministry of Tourism & Culture and Discover Dominica Authority (DDA).

Tourism Awareness Month is a month of activities designed to build awareness about tourism and its impact.

“The message we want to get out there for Tourism Awareness Month is that all of us have our part to play in developing the industry,” Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Tourism and Culture Careen Prevost said during an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO) recently. “Government is playing its part, but we will definitely need the support of the general public.”

She continued, “In Dominica our theme ‘Tourism is Everybody’s Business’; everyone needs to play their part.”

According to Prevost, during the month, the ministry undertakes a number of activities that will generate interest and a deeper understanding of the work that is being done.

“We know that tourism has a significant impact on the economy, provides employment and helps to support other sectors such as agriculture, commerce and a few other areas,” she stated.

Prevost explained that as part of the month, the Ministry of Tourism and the DDA will engage in activities that will bring awareness to some specific actions.

The first activity on the programme for the event was a tree planting ceremony held at Morne Bruce last week.

“What we are encouraging the public to do is to plant trees, beautify their area in order to help to enhance the environment and develop the tourism product,” Prevost stated.

Another activity that has been planned is a beach cleanup in partnership with the Forestry and Wildlife Division.

Prevost went on to say that over the last few months, the Ministry hase been partnering with some of NGO’s including Rotary, 4-H Club and a few other organizations to do monthly beach cleanups

“We noticed that quite a lot of our waste is actually getting down to our beach fronts and we just want to ensure that the product we provide, not just for visitors but for ourselves is clean, free from litter, so we are making a concerted effort to clean up our beach fronts,” she explained.

Prevost added, “We are going to do the normal activities: radio programmes, talk show programmes, and television. We will also be conducting a road show which we do every year, visiting various tourism stakeholders including hotels, visiting some sites and just meeting with the community to listen to them and let them understand what we are trying to do in tourism.”