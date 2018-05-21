A Dominican student has received the award for Most Outstanding International Business Graduate (2018) at St. George’s University in Grenada.

23 year-old Maureen Deravariere, of Fond Colé, received the award from St. George’s University Arts and Sciences, Department of Business and Management Studies when she graduated recently with the Bachelor of Science(BSc) degree in International Business with honors – Cum Laude.

Deravariere was an active member of the Business Students’ Association(BSA) and Caribbean Students’ Association(CASA).

She was one of two students from Dominica in the St. George’s University graduating class of 2018. Renndy Stevens, 25yrs, of Portsmouth, received the Bachelor of Science(BSc) degree in Biology. Stevens was actively involved in the Pre-Med and Biology Students’ Organization(PBSO) and Caribbean Students’ Association(CASA).

St. George’s University was founded as an independent School of Medicine in 1976. It has since become a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries.