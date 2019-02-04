Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Huntums Ghut, in the BVI on Sunday night as 34-year-old Dominica native, Erran Charles.

Law enforcers said the second gunshot victim is a 17-year-old. The teen remains in stable condition at Peebles Hospital, according to BVINEWS.COM

Charles’ murder is the first in the BVI for the year. Police say investigations are ongoing.

“At this time, details surrounding the circumstances in this incident are limited. Police continue to interview persons. Therefore, witnesses to this incident are being asked to contact the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF) Major Crime Team at (284)368-9342,” police said in a media release Monday afternoon.

The RVIPF further assured that an increased number of armed officers has been deployed to police the territory’s streets since the start of the year.

It said these armed officers conduct routine evening and overnight patrols, ‘particularly around large gatherings and hotspot areas’.

“While police cannot prevent every premeditated act, our objective is to make life difficult for opportunists to carry out random criminal acts,” Deputy Commissioner Alwin James commented.

He further noted the importance of the public assisting police with information on crimes.