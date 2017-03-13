Jingle Jam, Mystelics and Hallie B, all out of Dominica, teamed up early in January to do a sketch comedy that they believe is a forward movement in the creative arts region in Dominica.

Teaming up with, Myst.Productionz, they created a sketch comedy entitled ‘Ma Buttacup Disciplines her Granddaughter Shaquanda.’

This Sketch Comedic Skit was well received all over the Caribbean and into the United States via Social Media and in just one day of posting, had well over 50 000 hits on Facebook and is continually growing at a rapid rate.

Facebook sensation, Jahmal Burnett, who is the founder of Jingle Jam ENT., and is well known for the Character of Ma Buttacup, linked up with Caribbean Youtube sensation enterprise Myst.Productionz and with the Up and Coming female comedian and model, Hallie Bruney to do this skit.

This skit was deemed necessary, within the times that we are living, where children seem to have little to no respect for their elders, especially when their parents are not around.

Many persons found it relatable as they too recollected the good old times where morals and discipline were embedded into the fabric of society and the question was raised, ‘What has happened?’

See link for video below.

https://youtu.be/qYFF10OmM48