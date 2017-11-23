Branch Sales Manager, UWI, Latisha De Gannes, presents Dominican student Nelsha Shillingford, with a Gift Card. Looking on is Republic Bank’s Manager, Portfolio Management Office, Shakira Cedeno.

Republic Bank of Trinidad and Tobago has, in the wake of Hurricane Maria, come to the assistance of Dominicans who are studying at the St. Augustine Campus of the University of the West Indies.

The Bank recently presented gift cards to 54 Dominican students at that UWI campus.

