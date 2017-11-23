Dominican Students Benefit From Monetary AssistanceRepublic Bank press release - Thursday, November 23rd, 2017 at 5:58 PM
Republic Bank of Trinidad and Tobago has, in the wake of Hurricane Maria, come to the assistance of Dominicans who are studying at the St. Augustine Campus of the University of the West Indies.
The Bank recently presented gift cards to 54 Dominican students at that UWI campus.
