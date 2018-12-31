Roshima Roberts, the first Dominican to hold the position of Air Traffic Services Manager (ATSM) in Anguilla, continues to achieve in that field.

On 15th December 2018, Roberts graduated with a Master of Science Degree in Aviation Safety from the Florida Institute of Technology (FIT).

FIT which is a Tier 1 ranked University, is a private nonprofit Doctoral/Research University located in Melbourne, Florida and is known for its programmes in Science, Engineering, Aeronautics, Business, Humanities, Psychology, and Communication.

Roberts, who is the granddaughter of Ms. Martha Andrew, better known as (Tarta/Ma Nicolas) is from the village of Marigot, in the Commonwealth of Dominica and is a former student of the Marigot Junior School and St Andrews High School. In early 2000 Ms Roberts migrated to Anguilla B.W.I.

On October 10th 2015, she graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Management Studies from the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus. However, her love for Aeronautics and her current role in the Public Service as Air Traffic Services Manager (ATSM) at the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport (CJLIA) in Anguilla, propelled her to pursue studies in Aviation Safety. Ms Roberts felt that undertaking these studies would equip her with the necessary knowledge, skill and tenacity to provide support to Management in employing proactive rather than reactive polices, practices and procedures ensuring that her workplace meets the highest standard in aviation safety.

Roberts said she is passionate about aviation and will continue to navigate in that direction and hopes to return to Dominica one day to help in the aviation aspect, especially aviation safety.

Roberts also holds various certificates such as On the Job Training Techniques, Instructor Techniques from the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority (TTCAA) and Air Traffic Control Assessor from Air Safety Support International (ASSI) in the UK and is also the first ATSM in Anguilla to hold these certificates and a Degree in Aviation Safety. She is the first Dominican to hold the position of ATSM and also have a Degree in that position, in Anguilla.

Roberts extends her gratitude to God for his guidance in helping her through the many struggles and obstacles she encountered throughout life. She also thanks her family, especially her grandmother, for her continuous encouragement in all her endeavours, her friends, especially Nurse Jane Bruno, Rosalia (Rosie), Vicky, Rev Joseph Lloyd and Mrs Lloyd who provided constant support particularly, in her lowest moments.

She gives special thanks to Mrs Meridith Gumbs, for always believing in her, encouraging and supporting her to start that journey in her Tertiary Educational studies and for constantly making phone calls to ensure that she stayed on the right path.

Roberts is also thankful to the government of Anguilla, for assisting her in obtaining her Bachelor’s Degree.