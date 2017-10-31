Police in Trinidad investigate death of Dominican woman and elderly manDominica News Online - Tuesday, October 31st, 2017 at 7:49 PM
The Trinidad Express Newspaper has reported that a Dominican woman was among two people found dead inside a house destroyed by fire on Monday night in Port of Spain.
According to the Express, the bodies were identified as those of Peter Felix, an 88-year-old enfeebled man, and 30-year-old Dominican national, Kris Brewster.
