As part of the celebrations for International Women’s Day on Friday March 8, 2019, the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, Family and Gender Affairs hosted an exposition to showcase the products and activities of Dominican women in business.

The event, which was held downstairs the Government Headquarters in Roseau, highlighted the work of small scale businesses owned by women. The products on display included cakes, pastry, flower arrangements and locally manufactured garments, wine and punch, among others.

Women were also given the opportunity to have their nails done, make-up applied and to receive massages (both full body and back) for free.

“Today, we really want to give a highlight on what our women have done,” Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, Family and Gender Affairs, Helen Royer said during an interview with the media. “The exhibition you see here today is actually work of small business people; some of them learnt their skills at our Division…”

She said the day was an occasion to celebrate the achievement of women in different areas, be they political, cultural or economic.

“Learning a skill can empower you as a woman,” she added.

She also expressed the view that although women, especially in Dominica, have made strides as it relates to gender equality, there are still gaps.

“So we have in our systems over 85% of our permanent secretaries they are females………our only Financial Secretary is a female…the Speaker of the House is also a woman and this is very good,” she noted.

However, the permanent secretary, who is a qualified health professional, believes that despite the fact that many women are now qualified at the Masters and PHD levels, there are more men in the “top jobs”.

“We are saying that while we appreciate that men are excelling, women need to get their rightful position in the country,” Royer declared.

She said making “our women resilient” must be part of Dominica’s goal of becoming the first climate resilient country in the world.

“When we talk about resiliency as it relates to women, we are thinking of women who have had setbacks in life and what they do to empower themselves…” she explained.

Melissa Morgan of the Bureau of Gender Affairs also spoke to the media and emphasized the importance of women being self-sufficient because, according to her, “When we speak of resilience, we speak about how quickly someone is able to bounce back after a disaster.”

Morgan maintains that self-sufficiency is needed for sustainability and resilience.

In line with that belief, she mentioned that at the Bureau of Gender Affairs, there are year-round economic empowerment programs to facilitate access to credit for women.

Over the next week, the Bureau will continue to observe International Women’s Week and the highlight of the week will be the Exceptional Women’s Awards from 7:00 pm on Wednesday March 13, at the Public Service Union (PSU) Building.

Awards will be presented in five categories which include family life, community development, agriculture, leadership and the church.

According to Morgan, over the past 5 years, the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, through the Bureau of Gender Affairs, has awarded women who have made significant contributions or shown commitment in their respective sectors.