Dominican women urged to address their challengesDominica News Online - Monday, March 11th, 2019 at 10:02 AM
Untied Workers Party (UWP) candidate for the La Plaine constituency, Francisca Joseph is urging women to take action in making a change in the lives of other women.
“Women need to have equal rights that the men have. Now, I’m not talking about numbers. Yes, we may have 50/50 but I’m talking about what exactly are women doing…to change the lives of other women and girls,” she said while speaking on a radio programme on the eve of International Women’s Day which was observed on Friday March 8, 2019.
“We know over the years what our women have been going through. We have a lot of gender-based violence… and statics have shown us that they are abused more by their families… spouses. It happens to men as well,” said Joseph, who is a former teacher and Adult Education Officer.
“I would really love to see our women take up the challenges that women face. What do you do when a woman is severely beaten by her husband or her spouse, where does she go?” she asked. ” Do we put her back into the same abusive situation? … what about women groups? How many that we have that are working well?”
She stated her intention as a potential parliamentarian to use Dominica’s social protection programmes for women, to empower them so that they will be able to work; to give them “a hand up not a hand out.”
The Delices-born politician declared that as Dominica embarks on the journey of becoming a resilient nation, everyone should be taken care of; not just those who are able bodied, but all those who are physically challenged and women who are vulnerable.
Joseph said she hopes to strengthen the link between the Legal Aid Clinic and Bureau of Gender Affairs to better assist and take care of men and women who require such assistance.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
Oops ,,,,,,Carnival.
Great plan! Great vision My Friend. The day is drawing near. You will be in parliament. You will be the next parl rep for the constituency and constituents will know what true representation feels like. Thanks for offering yourself to the continued service of the people. You were a great teacher in the primary school. You moved on and became a great adult education teacher and now an advocate for women’s equality. Keep going My Girl. La Plaine Boetica and Delices communities need true representation.. You are part of a dynamic team of capable men and women. You were not chosen for mere numbers sake. You were chosen because you have the know how and willingness to bring about meaningful change and progress.
My honourable lady, ihave listened to you three times on radio, and you seem to be a lady of deep intellect.. I admire your inexorable fortitude in championing women’s right ..While i respect that, I know that there are times women help to denegrate women .Can you remember when Skerrit and Austrie went to town on Monnel? Women were clapping! None of DLP female politicians s said anything,!! What a shame!
Women must also be an example for the youths and themselves. They pose 99% naked on Carnavl Mon and Tues, and expect their children to do better .
Good fight though!!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now