The Status of Children Bill, Children Justice Bill and Children (Care and Adoption) Bill will be the main focus at an ongoing series of sensitization sessions in Dominica.

The public sensitization that has its origins from since around the year 2002, when the member states of the OECS, decided that there was need to reform the family law and domestic violence laws in the OECS. At that time, through the OECS Commission, with the assistance of funding agencies, several local consultations were held. Those consultations facilitated discussions on what changes needed to be made to the laws.

Technical Specialist with the Juvenile Justice Reform Project Phase 2, Magistrate, Gloria Septra Augustus, told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview on Thursday that a number of regional meetings were then held where the information from all the local consultations were put together in preparation for the National Consultation in the member-states. She said One of the deliverables under the project centered around six Bills.

The Status of Children Bill, Augustus explained, has to do with the removal of all legal disabilities to make it possible for children born in or out of wedlock, to have the same rights.

“So parents will have equal rights to their children, particularly where you have a child being born out of wedlock, where presently under the common law, the mother is the one who has custody and the mother is the one who can make the most important decisions for the child.”

According to Augustus, the Status of Children Bill equalizes that and grants equal rights to both mother and father to make decisions for their child. She said this is in keeping with the Convention of the Rights of The Child that was signed and which says that children are entitled to love and affection from both parents.

“No matter if they are separated, the parents should participate in their lives; the parents should take care of them,” Augustus stressed.

There’s also the Child Justice Bill, which Augustus says will replace what is currently referred to as the Children and Young People Act or in some cases, the Juvenile Justice Act, “but we will no longer be using the word juvenile, what we have is children or child in conflict with the law.”

The OECS official pointed out that in a number of countries, children who commit crimes and those who are abused and neglected and in need of care and protection were under one law. However, in the reform, they are considered to be sufficiently important that they need to be in different laws, but the two laws are linked.

“So, there is the Children Care and Adoption. So what has happened before is adoption was a separate one, we’ve brought adoption with care and protection and then we have Child Justice that deals with those who are in conflict with the law,” she noted.

She also mentioned the Domestic Violence Bill and the Maintenance Bill but said that for the public sensitization, the concentration is mainly on the Status of Children Bill, the Child Justice Bill and the Children Care and Adoption Bill.

Augustus said some of the countries have gone ahead and enacted some of those laws including Grenada, Antigua & Barbuda and St Kitts & Nevis.

“St Vincent has passed a few of them, but they haven’t passed the Child Justice as yet but just recently they went through to Parliament. It’s not completed as yet and St Lucia just had their first reading in Parliament. St Vincent also has several consultations again also, so that leaves Dominica.”

Augustus believes that Dominica has to move forward in this regard to keep up with the change that’s happening around us.

“ We are reforming and changing all types of things and we need to reform and change the system that deals with the family and deals with young people, because this is going to give people a second chance, it is going to deal with them from a different point,” she remarked. “And this is important for a just and fair system and we are saying let us see how we can change particularly the laws, but the laws alone will not work. We need the laws and other things.”

Meantime, Consultant in the Ministry of Ecclesiastical, Family and Gender Affairs, Martin Anthony told DNO that this public sensitization drive on the OECS model Bills is in keeping with a directive from the authorities.

He said the Bills have been sent to government and everything is being worked through the Attorney General Chambers, and also incorporating other ministries like the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs.

He said the Bills have gone through different stages, consultations both regional and local and having been reviewed “we feel that they are Cabinet ready.”

A public sensitization session will be held from six o’clock this evening at the PSU building on Valley Road.

The Juvenile Justice Reform Project (JJRP) II is an initiative which is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), to support juvenile justice reform in the six independent territories in the Eastern Caribbean, namely: Antigua and Barbuda, The Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The project is one of three components of the broader USAID Youth Empowerment Services (YES) Project which aims to increase the institutional and technical capacity of regional bodies, selected national government systems and community stakeholders to reduce risk factors that drive youth crime, violence and victimization.

The second phase of the project will seek to build on earlier reforms with the desired impact of having youth in conflict with the law rehabilitated and reintegrated into society and by reducing recidivism (repeated offences).