In an effort to continue to promote the development of the agricultural sector of Dominica, the Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA) has continued to source markets for our Dominican farmers across the region and other international markets. The Multi-Purpose Packhouse is utilized as the main vehicle for purchasing, processing and shipping various agricultural products to the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

Presently, the main agricultural product being shipped to the US is Dasheen, which meets the highest international standard which is set for fresh produce exports. For the first quarter of 2019 a total of five (5) 20ft containers of Dasheen were shipped to the United States of America (Florida) and the United Kingdom (London), totaling 85,000 lbs. These efforts are expected to continue throughout 2019 into 2020. DEXIA is in the process of developing various marketing strategies which will focus on capturing increase market share in these markets and other international markets. These efforts will continue to provide a steady revenue stream to our famers and other citizens who provide various facilitation services to the supply chain. Hence, the effort of DEXIA directly benefits the rural economy and the economy of Dominica by extension.

In this regard we are pleased to inform Dominicans who reside in the locations of the various supermarkets which retails fresh produce from Dominica. The name and location of the supermarkets is displayed in the table below. Please make every effort to encourage your friends, family and other individuals to visit these locations in order to make purchases of dasheen which was procured from Dominica. In this effort you will be directly contributing to the economic development of Dominica. Remember a dollar spent on dasheen from Dominica is a dollar which assist in the economic well-being of our farmers.

Website Links below:

Bravo Supermarket

Price Choice Foodmarkets

Foodtown Markets