UPDATED: Dominicans in Florida encouraged to buy Dominican dasheenDEXIA release - Monday, March 18th, 2019 at 10:13 AM
In an effort to continue to promote the development of the agricultural sector of Dominica, the Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA) has continued to source markets for our Dominican farmers across the region and other international markets. The Multi-Purpose Packhouse is utilized as the main vehicle for purchasing, processing and shipping various agricultural products to the United States of America and the United Kingdom.
Presently, the main agricultural product being shipped to the US is Dasheen, which meets the highest international standard which is set for fresh produce exports. For the first quarter of 2019 a total of five (5) 20ft containers of Dasheen were shipped to the United States of America (Florida) and the United Kingdom (London), totaling 85,000 lbs. These efforts are expected to continue throughout 2019 into 2020. DEXIA is in the process of developing various marketing strategies which will focus on capturing increase market share in these markets and other international markets. These efforts will continue to provide a steady revenue stream to our famers and other citizens who provide various facilitation services to the supply chain. Hence, the effort of DEXIA directly benefits the rural economy and the economy of Dominica by extension.
In this regard we are pleased to inform Dominicans who reside in the locations of the various supermarkets which retails fresh produce from Dominica. The name and location of the supermarkets is displayed in the table below. Please make every effort to encourage your friends, family and other individuals to visit these locations in order to make purchases of dasheen which was procured from Dominica. In this effort you will be directly contributing to the economic development of Dominica. Remember a dollar spent on dasheen from Dominica is a dollar which assist in the economic well-being of our farmers.
9 Comments
there are several Food Town Super markets in Houston Tx. Several cultures in Houston purchase Dasheen, breadfruit tanians, yams etc . Theses cultures includes Hispanics, Asians, Africans and West Indians. The quality of Dominican dasheen is far superior than others.
This is just a heads up to our agricultural food exporters. You all are welcome.
what5 we need are trade missions to the USA with multi – cultural populations. maybe that would make DEXIA sustainable and would not depend on government subsidies after over 40 years in existence.
Subsidies should be for infant industries and should not be for more than five years. After 40 YEARS DEXIA cannot be considered infant.
Good news. It would be nice if too see our product in the NY/NJ areas. We have a large contingent of Dominicans who reside in the North Eastern United States.
“Dasheen were shipped to the United States of America (Florida) ”
You know they like to say “only in Dominica;” that seems to be the case.
I read where in reference to Lennox visit to Texas, someone referenced to Texas as the United States of Texas, now there is the same nonsense in the quot above.
Only a Dominican could come up with such crap; every American born, and naturalized American knows they live within the continental United States, and identify the States in the union by name only, this United States of Texas is hog wash!
I took American Government in college here, and never heard or read in a text anything like that.
The Continental United States is the area of the United States of America comprising the 48 states that are south of Canada and north of Mexico, known as the “lower 48 states,” and the state of Alaska.
The united States comprises 50 constituent States, and one district, it is located on the North American continent.
where is NJ/NY market
What of the Uk locations?
Yes, Yes. I agree. This is a practice that I encourage. This is one of the ways that diasporans can contribute to Dominica. Plus, we all know our Dasheen is the best . See how cry it looks. :wink:. Make notes and play your part folks.
That’s Great news. I always shop at Bravo for my produce and always think it would be great to get produce from my Island here. thank you . I am going to look for my Dasheen today . I don’t like the Dasheen they sell from South America. THANK YOU DEXIA. I think you guys should also Contact Super Choice.
Dasheen make excellent chips. Just saying. They also taste like heaven when fried. Its about time we start processing those. They last longer when peeled packaged and frozen. Lord knows how i miss a nice blue dasheen in a broth with zorfi or doward and a piece of smoke gel couchon.
Please, could you export some to London as Dominicans in London are paying a fortune to support other countries produce when we would prefer to support our DA farmers.
Last week , I paid £15 for a breadfruit and an extortionate amount for my ground provision from all countries apart from DA. Most Dominicans refuse to buy the ground provisions because they reckon it is too expensive, but when they come to my home they devour my ground provisions as if it their last supper!
Could the government open a “DA grown product”shop in London?