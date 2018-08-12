August 1, 2018.

The Dominica Association of St Kitts and Nevis (DASKN) has partnered with Dominica Metals Ltd to provide some much-needed financial support and materials to facilitate repairs to the roof of the Senior Citizens Home in Mahaut which suffered extensive damage due the passage of Hurricane Maria last September. The cost of repairs has been estimated at EC$36,177.00.

On July 31, 2018, The Dominica Association of St. Kitts and Nevis (DASKN) contributed EC$13,700.00 towards the cost of the roofing material of which Dominica Metals Ltd will donate the balance. The total cost of the Galvanize needed for the roof was estimated at EC$28,173.26.

The Association approached the General Manager (GM) of Dominica Metals Ltd Ms. Karen Fontenelle-Peter requesting the partnership of her company to assist by providing the balance of funds required to purchase the remainder of the Galvanize at an estimated cost of EC$14,473.26. The GM responded positively without hesitation by offering the said amount in kind i.e. providing the Galvanize.

The DASKN is forever grateful to the management and staff of Dominica Metals Ltd for the outstanding corporate citizen partnership in supporting this community activity. Dominica Metals Ltd commenced operations in Dominica soon after the passage of Hurricane Maria to ensure that construction material, in particular roofing material would be made available locally as quickly as possible. The Company is a major supplier of high quality roofing material in Dominica that meets international standards.

The DASKN wishes to thank the people of St. Kitts and Nevis for participating in several fund-raising activities organized by various private sector persons, community groups and individuals in response to the Hurricane Maria relief efforts. The funds provided to support the repairs to the Senior Citizens Home was generated through those community efforts.

Ms. Miriam Etienne, the President of the DASKN has provided outstanding leadership in coordinating the Hurricane relief efforts in St. Kitts and Nevis to ensure that supplies and funds were generated and sent to Dominica.

The Home currently houses 13 residents and 3 staff, is situated on Campbell Road in Mahaut and was built and operated with funds provided by Mr. Phillip Nassief of the Dominica Coconut Products. That company (DCP) was sold a few years ago at which time, funding ended. Since then, the day-to-day operations is managed by a Committee headed by Mrs. Nathalie Sampson who expressed her sincere gratitude to Dominica Metals Ltd and the DASKN for providing this support.