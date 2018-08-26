Dominicans to benefit from OECS health services agreement with French islandsDominica News Online - Sunday, August 26th, 2018 at 2:55 PM
Access to medical facilities in the French islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe is expected to be made easier for citizens of Dominica and the other eight members of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) following the signing of an agreement between the OECS and the General Social Security Fund of Guadeloupe (CGSS).
The three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by OECS Director General, Didacus Jules, and the General Director of the CGSS, Henri Yacou.
The agreement will address the administrative, logistical and financial barriers that OECS Member States face when accessing health services in the French Departments in the Eastern Caribbean. It will also facilitate the exchange of information and capacity building in an effort to support the development of regional approaches to health services and the portability of health benefits backed by adequate health insurance.
Jules cited, as a reason for the agreement, the exorbitant costs associated with extra-regional travel for medical care.
“As a result the Commission has been actively seeking to create linkages with our French neighbours to expand access to specialised healthcare within the region and this agreement with the CGSS in Guadeloupe is a materialisation of these efforts. We look forward to deepening areas of cooperation in the years ahead.”
Yacou said he was pleased to be party to an agreement which seeks to help the vulnerable by affording them easier access to healthcare which might not be available in their homeland.
“I sincerely wish that this project will facilitate the free movement of citizens of the OECS to access health care in the best conditions possible,” he noted.
The CGSS is presently working on a plan for a pilot project with a French health insurance company that will allow for unique identification numbers and a financially and legally secure partnership with hospital establishments of Guadeloupe, Martinique and St Martin.
The OECS groups the islands of Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts-Nevis, Anguilla, Montserrat, and the British Virgin Islands.
Martinique became an Associate Member State of the OECS on February 4, 2015.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Dominica needs a helicopter or a few helicopters for medical evacuation and other emergencies on the island. If there is an emergency there is no time to take someone to the airport, if there is a helicopter they can be flown to Martinique or Guadeloupe immediately without having to wait for a plane. According to source there is millions in the CBI funds to purchase a few helicopters. What is the status of all that money? Is it on Dominica in the treasury, if not why?
Mr Felix Gregoire,Sir,you are our OECS ambassador, this is the type of issue I would like you to address on this medium, and not the type of puffery you wrote on statesmanship.I felt sorry for you sir!!! It made you look less than a statesman!
Will you,Mr Gregoire please take it from there and give us the specifics Mr OECS ambassador ?
Please do not do like Anon and ask for my bloggs to be totally blocked from DNO.
SMG
SMG
LSMGNow