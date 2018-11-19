Dominicans told they could be included in US visa renewal waiver programmeDominica News Online - Monday, November 19th, 2018 at 2:13 PM
Dominicans have been told that they shouldn’t give up hope as the country could be included on the United States visa renewal waiver programme.
Under the policy, citizens who reside in the approved countries will not have to travel to Barbados to renew their US Visas.
Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda and St Vincent and the Grenadines were excluded from the list.
Joaquin (Wa-Keen) Monserrate, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean said the program is reviewed every year and Dominica could be included the next time around.
“It was perceived on a wide range of issues that some of the countries we were working with more closely would go first in that tranche,” he said.
3 Comments
Dream not under Trump they might not get Visa
As a positive person I always look for the positives of any statement and as such the only positive or hope I get from Joaquin (Wa-Keen) Monserrate, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy is, hopefully Dominica will soon reject Roosevelt Skerrit and his corrupt government and hopefully the new government will implement changes that will make the US and other countries will feel safe again and as a result things will change. These are diplomats and they speak diplomatically.
This sounds like good news and we most definitely welcome it. Keeping fingers crossed.