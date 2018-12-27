Dominica’s Batibou featured among world’s top 50 beachesDominica News Online - Thursday, December 27th, 2018 at 4:14 PM
Dominica’s Batibou Beach has been featured in FlightNetwork’s ‘The World’s Best Beaches for 2018’.
The travel site is said to have collected insight from over 1200 journalists, editors, bloggers, and agencies, who know all things travel, to compose the shortlist ‘Central America and the Caribbean’s Top 50 Beaches’, on which Batibou Beach is featured at #34.
The private beach, located in the northern parish of St. Andrew, is described as a “little paradise,” where visitors are invited to marvel at its “untouched beauty” while enjoying exotic treats such as coconuts and rum punch.
The destination, which boasts “fine golden sand” and “clear blue waters,” is said to entice snorkelers with its “vibrant underwater display.”
Batibou Beach is revered for its “sheer untouched beauty,” for which it received a 9 out of 10 rating.
1 Comment
Great! Now we need to capitalize on the publicity and make some money for the citizens of this country.