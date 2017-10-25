Dominica’s PM in Brussels for high-level talks with the EUDominica News Online - Wednesday, October 25th, 2017 at 6:14 PM
Roseau, Dominica — Dominica’s Prime Minister, the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, is in Brussels for high-level talks with the European Union as Dominica focuses its efforts on rebuilding the hurricane-ravaged island following the passage of Hurricane Maria on September 18th. During a Press Briefing held on Monday, October 23rd, Prime Minister Skerrit made the announcement of his intention to travel.
The Prime Minister stated:
“I will travel along with a delegation to Brussels tomorrow (Tuesday, October 24). I leave the country tomorrow [to] have discussions in Brussels on areas of collaboration and cooperation where they [the EU] believe they can assist Dominica. We’ve been in intense negotiations and discussions with them over the last several weeks. The European Union has been exceptional in the circumstances as they’ve always been and we look forward to their extraordinary efforts in these very difficult circumstances. We always remain optimistic, always remain confident that we will get the best possible deal that can be provided.”
Minister for Planning, Investment and Economic Development, the Honourable Dr. John Collin McIntyre is the acting Prime Minister in the absence of PM Skerrit.
Have more high level meetings in DA Parliament…you all should be meeting every week. I hope Mr. Pm that you will ask for building material for Dominica and for more trucks and caterpillars to help with the clean up..you have to meet more with your Cabinet and the Opposition members.
Hopefully, high level talks lead to high levels of activity in our beautiful Dominica.
Pm here is a passage I feel I should share with you- Acts 21:10-12
After we had been there a number of days, a prophet named Agabus came down from Judea. 11 Coming over to us, he took Paul’s belt, tied his own hands and feet with it and said, “The Holy Spirit says, ‘In this way the Jewish leaders in Jerusalem will bind the owner of this belt and will hand him over to the Gentiles.’”
12 When we heard this, we and the people there pleaded with Paul not to go up to Jerusalem
Pm I praying for you but I afraid for you like h*ll especially with what happened to the Antiguan MP.