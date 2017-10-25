Roseau, Dominica — Dominica’s Prime Minister, the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, is in Brussels for high-level talks with the European Union as Dominica focuses its efforts on rebuilding the hurricane-ravaged island following the passage of Hurricane Maria on September 18th. During a Press Briefing held on Monday, October 23rd, Prime Minister Skerrit made the announcement of his intention to travel.

The Prime Minister stated:

“I will travel along with a delegation to Brussels tomorrow (Tuesday, October 24). I leave the country tomorrow [to] have discussions in Brussels on areas of collaboration and cooperation where they [the EU] believe they can assist Dominica. We’ve been in intense negotiations and discussions with them over the last several weeks. The European Union has been exceptional in the circumstances as they’ve always been and we look forward to their extraordinary efforts in these very difficult circumstances. We always remain optimistic, always remain confident that we will get the best possible deal that can be provided.”

Minister for Planning, Investment and Economic Development, the Honourable Dr. John Collin McIntyre is the acting Prime Minister in the absence of PM Skerrit.