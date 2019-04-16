Dominica’s youth urged to have a closer relationship with God

Youth leader and banker, Kareem Betrand has encouraged Dominica’s youth to have a closer relationship with God.

He spoke at the 2019 Diocesan World Youth Day Rally held on Saturday April 13, 2019, at the Newtown Savannah.

He said that any activity that the youth decide to take part in, they should not be afraid.

“He [God] says in the book of Jeremiah,” Bertrand said, “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. Before you were born, I set you apart. I appointed you as prophet to the nations.”

Bertrand continued, “He told him to go forth, ‘even though you are a child like many of us here,’ “I am sending you. Do not be afraid. If you don’t know what to say, its okay, I will give you the words.”

The young leader asked, “Who has time to worry; who has time to care what people have to say?” and assured his peers, “He is telling us today that whatever He is calling us to do He is with us. Whether it is your speech, whether its volunteering for ministry whatever it is that you want to do, God will never forsake you.”

Betrand added “Which Politician you know that can turn water into wine? Which bouyon artist, Asa or Benji you know that can walk on water? Which doctor do you know can bring a man back to life after he has died? None, and that is the awesome God that we serve.”

The rally was held under the theme, “I am the servant of the Lord. May it be done to me according to your word.” (Luke 1:38).