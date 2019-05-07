DOMLEC aims for world class safety standards by 2020

Acting General Manager of Dominica Electricity Services (DOMLEC), Dave Stamp has identified safety and health of DOMLEC customers and staff as the company’s number one priority with the goal of obtaining world class safety levels in Dominica by 2020.

He spoke at the opening ceremony of DOMLEC’S Heath, Safety and Environment Month on Friday, May 3rd at DOMLEC’S engineering complex conference room in Fond Cole.

“Safety is our number one priority at DOMLEC. The health and safety of our staff, our customers and indeed the general public is of paramount importance to us. We sincerely believe that all accidents and injuries are preventable and therefore with this in mind, it is our goal to achieve world class safety levels by the year 2020,” he said.

“One critical aspect of this noble aspiration is the assurance that all of the above stakeholders are aware and therefore will be in a position to take on this journey with us,” Stamp added.

The DOMLEC official went on to say that significant focus is placed on the youth of Dominica in order for a safer environment.

“You will note that there has been a significant focus on the youth and this is evident by the number school visits included in the month wide list of activities. We believe that the influencing of the minds of the youth and the achievement of their buying will be an essential…action towards the ultimate vision of an in grained safety culture throughout the length and breadth of the Commonwealth of Dominica.”

He added, “Other key focus areas… which we are focusing on is the full upgrade and implementation of our safety management systems at DOMLEC and also a continuation of the increased focus on our contractor’s safety via the contractor safety program.”

Stamp said there is no service, emergency, or job that is more important than to act safely and take care of the environment.

Meantime, Acting Human Resource Manager of DOMLEC, Claudia Brumant said their systems are being developed to provide better service quality to Dominicans.

“As an organization we look to the challenges of safety, health and wealth and continue to develop solutions and implement management systems that drive productivity and profitability and at the same time enhance service quality in an efficient and effective manner,” Brumant stated.

She continued, “No one can do it alone. So, we need to look out for each other as we work together…that will benefit the employee and the organization. We need today more than ever before, a collaborative understanding of the power, purpose and value a safety culture. A key to this shared understanding is the education of our employees on health and safety matters, a shared vision, commitment and consistency in management leadership on health and safety issues.”

This month of activities will include health benefits to customers where they will be given awareness and encouragement to monitor and take responsibility for their own health; technical personnel from DOMLEC will visit primary schools as well as Radio power talk shows for the general public on the importance of safety. Game nights, prize giving competitions, sports competition and projects among others will also be included for DOMLEC’S employees.

The theme for this year’s Health, Safety and Environment Month is “Your safety, Your Health, Your Wealth”