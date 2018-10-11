On Friday, 12 October 2018, Mr Joseph Vidalm, Chairman of the Dominica Overseas Nationals Association based in London, England and Mr Franklyn Georges, member of DONA, now resident in Sailsbury, made a presentation of a cheque to CHANCES in the sum of £2,000.00 (EC$7,109.00).

DONA, in conjunction with its Aid Dominica Development Trust, was set up in June 1978 and is registered with the Charity Commission for England & Wales.

DONA has, over its 40 years, provided invaluable assistance to Dominica with the Hurricane David Relief Effort in 1979, the Tropical Storm Erika Relief Effort in 2015 and the Hurricane Maria Relief Effort in 2017.

Outside of its disaster relief efforts, DONA has constantly sent books and other educational materials to schools, medical equipment to hospitals and much needed items to the Dominica Infirmary.

DONA has also been a constant sponsor of CHANCES since its inception and regularly makes cash donations to the Place of Safety Children’s Home.

DONA has also assisted Dominicans in the UK and formed branches in Birmingham and Liverpool that sought to unify Dominicans by bringing the younger and older members of the community together in an effort to share, enhance and embrace Dominican identity, cultural and family values within the UK. Its vibrant quadrille dance group, formed in 1988, still performs and showcases Dominica quadrille dancing across London.

DONA’s website can be visited at www.dona.org.uk

DONA on Facebook – search for Dominica Overseas Nationals Association

DONA’s Twitter address is @DONA_1978