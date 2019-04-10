Douglas Charles Airport reopens

The Douglas Charles Airport reopened on Tuesday evening.

The airport was closed after the left landing gear of a Sky high aircraft collapsed shortly after landing at about 12:30 PM on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Public Works, Water Resource Management and Ports, the three (3) member crew and the twenty-nine (29) passengers exited the aircraft and were escorted to the airport terminal for further medical examination. No major injuries were recorded at that time.

The ministry stated in a release on Tuesday that normal airport operations would ‘hopefully’ resume after officials of the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority who were conducting an investigation into the accident, gave the all clear.

DNO has not been able to ascertain at what time the airport reopened.