Douglas describes last few days since Ross’s departure as “very rough”Dominica News Online - Tuesday, August 7th, 2018 at 12:42 PM
Parliamentary Representative of the Portsmouth Constituency, Ian Douglas, has described the last few days as “very rough” following the departure of Ross University School of Medicine after 40 years of operation in Dominica.
The minister was speaking during a live interview on the State-owned DBS Radio on Tuesday morning.
“After 40 years of partnership with Ross University, the greatest contributor to our local economy and significant contributor to the national economy, the last few days have been in fact very rough,” he remarked. “But we are strong people and we will survive, we will go through this period and come out of it stronger…”
Douglas said he has been meeting with a few constituents one-on-one, some of those who are directly involved in provision of services such as accommodations and other services to Ross University to discuss a way forward.
“We have been dialoguing on ways we can move forward in the absence of Ross University,” he said. “Of course you know we have three hotels being built and nearing completion in Portsmouth…” He named the Moroccan Hotel, Kempinski and a “major housing residential development project…” as areas in which Ross University employment can be absorbed and we can move on,” Douglas stated.
Douglas is of the view that Ross University cannot be immediately replace or substitute in the short-term or medium to long-term and there is tremendous potential in picking up where that was left over by its departure.
“Just when Ross University when they announced their departure last week we welcomed a new Ferry from Pointe-a-Pitre to Portsmouth and we have been speaking to the captain and the principals of the Ferry on the weekend, looking at ways we can use the Ferry Service to generate more economic activities, night life in the Portsmouth area…,” he explained.
The Portsmouth parliamentary representative reiterated Prime Minister Skerrit’s optimism about attracting economic opportunities in Portsmouth, the north and at the national level to generate the same level economic activity as Ross.
Douglas insists, in light of swirling criticism to the contrary, that the government did all it could to try to keep Ross University in Dominica and that the weather system had a major part to play in the company’s decision to leave..
“First you had Tropical Storm Erika and on the heels of Erika, on our recovery path of Erika, we had Hurricane Maria which created tremendous difficulties for the University and for their students as far as logistics were concerned, [in] getting the students out,” he noted.
Douglas said he suspects that one of the main reasons for Ross’s departure and new location to Barbados is that Barbados, although it’s a Caribbean country, will be less subjected to the frequent weather systems that Dominica is facing.
“That is behind us now that they have announced their departure, we have to look to the future, we have to sit down and brainstorm as to how we are going to continue with the robust economic activity that was generated by the presence of Ross in Dominica,” he stated.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
37 Comments
Ian is the worse failed politician that Dominica has ever produced. What caused the last few days to be worse than others? This is a government that got into office through deception, ruled through deception and will leave because the people of Dominica will one day be able to know a lie from truth. They lie to us on every subject but just that this time their lie exposed them. It was just last month Ian said on kairie that Ross was coming back because of works on the ground and campus. He said he was part of the team, as parl rep, negotiating with Ross. Reggie as Deputy PM made similar statements a month ago and said they did everything Ross asked of them except the international airport that would start next year. A day before the bad news broke Reggie said is UWP that wrote lettert talalala. All at that time Ross wanted to make an announcement but we’re being pushed back Skerrit until that morning they made it clear to Skerrit that they were going to, Skerrit ran to prepare us
Mr Douglas, I have said it and I will continue to say it. Dont let intelligent people hear you blaming hurricane Maria for the departure of Ross. Barbados as much as the entire Caribbean falls within the hurricane zone. We suffer land slides. Barbados has the problem of sinking ground. Remember a few years ago a house was swallowed into the ground? That’s just as threatening and frightening as a land slide. If Douglas and the rest of the government tell me that Ross left because the country was not progressing I will agree. Students have to catch a dozen flights before getting to Dominica because we do not have adequate landing and air access. Why dont we have an international airport. They left because the port facilities are inadequate. It is almost impossible to travel from Roseau to Portsmouth with a 40ft container. Why should that be when there is such beautiful water ideal for port development in Portsmouth? The roads from Roseau to Portsmouth are a threat to the meanest dare…
Mr. Puppet. You guys have failed Dominica miserably. This inept and incompetent administration is a testament that the country has been on a downward spiral for the past 18 years. The government’s inability to convince Ross to stay is evident that you guys are ineffective and have ran out of ideas. As a country, it’s time that we put aside partisan politics and bring it new ideas from all walks of life.
Long time i been saying Ian Douglas is a disgrace to the Labour Party people of Portsmouth Dominica and his Father and uncle the late beloved Hon Rosie Douglas. That’s all i have to say.
Douglas, what is noteworthy is that Ross left Dominica in its moment moment of most need under the watch of you as parliamentary representative and your Labour party after 40 long years. I hear you supposing why Ross left, but this does nothing for the economy nor the people of the north and Dominica in general. Take the rough sleepless nights my boy, because your leader couldn’t stay in Dominica but was moving around the world like a drunken bee. Now you think a ferry service to Portsmouth will replace the big dent of 30% in the economy? Even with 3 new hotels, where is the easy access by air? Keep on crying Douglas but much more is needed and you have failed.
Dominica has become the biggest joke , while ross was preparing to vacate dominica that minister Ian was in Parliment trying to be a choir leader singing which he made a mess out . I guess that was Ross funeral.Please resign ur dad must be turning in his grave sure is not proud of this ………
Is he trying to tell us don’t worry Ross is gone,but we have a ship/ferry? Is he inebriated?These DLP Misleaders leaves a lot to be desired.They have wrecked Dominica.In any real country,bot incompetent Ian and lazy,dunce,inarticulate Skerrit would have to resign.
Where The Wicked Rule The People MOURN
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party
And my thing is, this buffoon is not only the MP for Portsmouth, but he is also the Minister for Employment, Trade and Commerce.
This guy needs to resign with immediate effect!
A Dominican born expert in hotel operations is running the new hotel in St Lucia, that says a lot right there. It seems that she should be using her expertise to help her home island but maybe does not want to waste her time due to the poor leadership of the current Dominican leaders.
Ian for the sake of your kids step down .you are an embarrassment to your family and consistency.
Ian and his GOVT is a very disgraceful and corrupt organization.
Portsmouth people have if rough now NOT YOU!!!!!
Skerrit and you will have it rough when they decide to vote DLP out of power, so you all can then now understand what they are feeling….SMXH
Honestly is uneducated fools that voting dlp and lazy people and those on welfare in the USA that come and vote dlp Ian fool yourself you are a looser you mislead the people of Portsmouth you and pm have no difference all you need to go so dominica can move forward
Well well all the political partt in Dominica are the same. They are recycle political partie, you calling on this present party to resign and bringing the other one but they are the same party different name different people but the same ideology None better than the other. I think Linton is worse than Skerritt I used to listen to him on observer radio in Antigua and he use to make me sick. Of the nonsense he talk. All I’m asking prime minister Skerritt. Let’s start to work on the International Airport. And more better things than Ross University will come to Dominica
Ian no kidding-then as Ross departed why don’t you depart from Skerrit like your father (RIP) did with Patrick John? Ian no body feels sorry for you if is that you are asking for. Go hide yourself under a rock is the only nice thing I can tell you..
Has been rough?
But you said they coming back……………………………..smfh……………………
Dominica is behind and suffering because it doesn’t have a international airport.
Ian, we don’t need you to tell us how ‘rough’ it was but we rather expect you to resign. You, your party and your leader have failed your constituency and by extension the country. If you have one once of pride left that’s the only way for you to go.
Dominicans need to get the DLP out of office at the soonest opportunity. Douglas, like his mendacious leader, still falsely throwing blame on Maria for the departure of Ross University from Dominica. Maria simply exposed the inadequacies of the island. The lack of an international airport which severely restricted air access to the country, the poor, crumpling and inadequate network of roads were the most significant factors in Ross decision to vacate ‘Eden’. Yet the government refuses to do any introspection. If a man have an alcohol problem and he refuses to admit that he has a drinking problem, how can he overcome his problem? Dominica is severely underdeveloped, needs more resilient roads and bridges, an international airport and seaport, a modern first class hospital, and better shopping and recreational facilities. These would attract foreign direct investments. The gov’t is allergic to learning anything. They are not committed to hard work. It’s much easier to blame Maria.
But I thought Ian said the amount of passport money we have we don’t need Ross? So, how comes he bawling already, playway rwum.
I fail to understand the Honourable Minister’s thought process. While he may be correct that the recent weather patterns and disasters can be attributed to Ross’ departure, most islands in the Caribbean basin are vulnerable to hurricanes and other disasters.
What’s different is that most are better prepared than we are. We are limited in every respect, whether by air or sea (getting out before the storm hits), or adequate shelter for protection.
As far economic growth and development, I’m saddened by the fact that “a ferry” would make a significant contribution to the economy by improving “night life” in the area! Night life?? What night life??
Is that our plan to create and maintain high occupancy in the three hotels being built? How about air access into the country?
It is obvious that the government was not prepared for Ross’ departure but to demonstrate a blatant void of ideas for economic development for the areas affected, including the national economy, is simply…
Oh poor Dominica
my country is languishing
Yes, the airport now would help a whole lot, please don’t ignore that Mr PM, Ian and the others.
Please let the airport be priority #1. Once the airport is built am sure a lot of Dominican will be coming home, including myself.
You dont need a international airport to come back to your country the same way u left u can come back so
The only reason you and your ilk are coming home is to vote. You need Skerrit to pay for you tickets. Otherwise I presume you could not afford it. Useless people still spinning for that corrupt dictator.
Rough Ian!!!You have not felt the pressure yet Ian,just give it up dude,your a shame to your positive truthful family.
I am fed up with a Gov that is only proven to be reactive. We need a proactive approach in all sectors to lift Dominica. Its the nature of politicians to win sits and yes give a lil extra support to party loyalist…But there are times we need get our heads out of our …… and put country first. This strategy of taking care of only your political base, in other to win another election, instead of concentrating on growing the economy which will result in your party gaining confidence from the population at large thus resulting in wining, is just sinking us further into the Abys.
My people every time we loos opportunities such as ROSS, the Gov go into panic mode and therefor rush to bring a false sense of stability. Which most of the time ends up being a short term carrot mockery! Boss we need to stop!!…Breath in some fresh air…Bring all heads together…and chart a way forward for the Benefit of Dominica and NOT Party!!! Fed up Citizen of WAITUKUBULI.
I want to know how many laborats that become (die-as-poorer) Dumbnica finibat
The Ross executive said why she choose Barbados. Why are you still suspecting. She said in some words there is a leader who is dedicated to action education and the development of health services in the foreseeable future. Guess what she did not see that in Skerrit and neither do I. Ian i know one thing that Dominica can work together to make change and improvement in near future. Vote you all lazy asses out. In june you lied to the people telling them Ross was putting things in place to open. Some of these folks may have taken loans to upgrade. After 40 years ypu have allowed and aided skerrit in bringing the name of Dominica and everything it stands for to the gutters. Its passports, its people, its birds, its industries, its agriculture and also its reputation as a medical tourist destination. You are a failure in possi but these people are to dumb to see and make wise choices. If i were you i would resign as gov official and go meet aunty in Hampstead generate some income.
Ian should be kicked out of office. Rosie and Mike must be crying in their graves, if only they could, to see the hopelessness and incompetence of Ian.
I am not even reading that foolishness
But we are strong people and we will survive, we will go through this period and come out of it stronger…
Mr loyalty residing with de labor party not possie, me self not living possie so that’s there business, since 2008 Roseau people trying to vote out labor, but those in de north was holding us back, now you reap what you sow…
…and what exactly do you dream at nights??? Go away with your red propaganda, this government has to go and that’s it. Full stop. No more excuses and big talk.
Ian, I don’t think you are lying, which means that Roosevelt Skerrit did not confide in you and now you are looking for straws to clutch. You should have started to look for alternatives much sooner and not wait for this bombshell. Yes, we had Maria but that was only the catalyst for the inevitable to happen, as was the case with DCP. I am sorry to say that to me you are not your father’s son.
And after Erika the bailey bridges and devastated roads remained so what hope did Ross have after Maria? Stewps!
What all you doing with all the passport money? I am not seeing anything in DA to show someone well we selling so many passports the country shining. Nothing of note. After 18 years!!
We need to start the building that airport now and stop forming the fool. We need the tourist to come in ASAP. The government needs to move quicker on their idea. Some of these projects should have begun before Maria.
You know how long it takes to build an airport like that? And where are we going to find the money to pay for it. P.M. says he saves money every month in a special account for that but that is just a story. Has anyone seen that account because it would be silly to save money when you have plenty of debt to pay first. That just does not make sense to me.
No, this government doesn’t need to do anything no more apart from resigning. They had 18 years to do and actually did nothing. We want another government that actually can do. We have nothing to loose because any other government potentially coming in can NOT be worse than the present one!