Parliamentary Representative for the Portsmouth Constituency, Ian Douglas has said that the upcoming general election will yield another sweep of the polls for the Dominica Labour Party (DLP).

He said that nonetheless, the DLP has developed a mindset for not taking elections for granted.

“I think it will be another sweep at the polls quite frankly but like I have always told my colleagues, and I think all the colleagues including the leadership of the party… have grown accustomed to not taking elections for granted and that has always been our mantra in the labour party,” Douglas said on state-owned DBS Radio.

The Porstmouth constituency MP added, “We believe that every seat is important… we go after every seat; we leave no seat unturned. For example, you will see that we are aggressively pursuing seats like Marigot and Salisbury even if they are known to be United Workers Party strongholds and in addition to which we believe that every voter is important, That’s why we go out to interact and to engage every voter in an election.”

Douglas said the DLP is going for its 5th consecutive year in government, noting that not many political parties have achieved this in the Caribbean.

The next general election in Dominica is constitutionally due by May 2020.