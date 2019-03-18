Douglas predicts another election sweep for DLPDominica News Online - Monday, March 18th, 2019 at 1:12 PM
Parliamentary Representative for the Portsmouth Constituency, Ian Douglas has said that the upcoming general election will yield another sweep of the polls for the Dominica Labour Party (DLP).
He said that nonetheless, the DLP has developed a mindset for not taking elections for granted.
“I think it will be another sweep at the polls quite frankly but like I have always told my colleagues, and I think all the colleagues including the leadership of the party… have grown accustomed to not taking elections for granted and that has always been our mantra in the labour party,” Douglas said on state-owned DBS Radio.
The Porstmouth constituency MP added, “We believe that every seat is important… we go after every seat; we leave no seat unturned. For example, you will see that we are aggressively pursuing seats like Marigot and Salisbury even if they are known to be United Workers Party strongholds and in addition to which we believe that every voter is important, That’s why we go out to interact and to engage every voter in an election.”
Douglas said the DLP is going for its 5th consecutive year in government, noting that not many political parties have achieved this in the Caribbean.
The next general election in Dominica is constitutionally due by May 2020.
What do you expect to hear from a waste of time minister that is paid for his loyalty and his ability to cover a multitude of sins against God, constituents and country. No doubt under his watch possie has suffered significant loss.
he himself might lose his seat. Our level of Trade is deplorable. His ministry hasnt really taken manufacturing seriously. they depend on DEXIA to drive production and the productive sector but DEXIA itself needs an overhaul. Lets look at the most basic avenue for trade here in Dominica, The Roseau Market. For years it has not upgraded its amenities or set up making it more welcoming and more sanitary for customers to execute basic local trade. Meat is still being sold in the open in non refrigerated areas for flies and other pests to rest upon. Vendors sell fresh produce inches away from the gutters. Paros wonder in and out of the area, they defecate and urinate there whenever they like. I mean come on man. and FYI, the Roseau Market is managed by DEXIA, and DEXIA is under the ministry of Trade of which Ian is the Minister responsible. What about manufacturing? Manufacturers have no proper place to produce. Many cannot upgrade because they have no collateral or security to take loans.
tired of ian in Portsmouth. he’s doing nothing to better the place! watch the state of the town…………there’s so much that can be done in Portsmouth and all he does is nothing
I wish Ian could guarantee the completion of one hotel in Portsmouth and guarantee that another establishment will take over Ross Campus and create jobs for the people of Portsmouth, instead of being Skerrit’s “Mouth Piece” while he campaigns for votes in Gwada.
The same way he predicted ROSS was coming back? Shaitttttt
Is only 1 thing Ian said that was almost not a lie, and that is: “every voter is important, That’s why we go out to interact and to engage every voter in an election.”..He means to say vote, not voter because he turn around and say they interact and engage “in and election”, after that dapway allu!!
But if Portmouth ppl were to give Ian another chance they would be supporting his passive Role in losing Ross to Barbados and the several years of a suppressed Portsmouth despite having such big Potential for development.
I mean does Ian and Skerrit and the others really believe Dominica belong to them? They already do 20 year of poor performance but they want more..smh!!..
The other thing is can Ian remind us when was the first sweep?..lmao!!..Ian Skerrit was about to dump you like the other 13 but get prepared to go back to work after next election. What will those Ministers do if they lose? Which of them have a profession before Politics??..
Ian because you appear to shout so loud from the roof top does not mean that what you are saying is true. This seems like a case of empty vessels making a whole lot of noise….. We go see Ian.
Domincans is that guy crazy or what u let Ross left under your nose u stayed silent now u pumping your chest Bro clean your back yard before u get a heart attack come election you will find out.
Is Ian Douglas still relevant ? Just check is ministerial track record – a Total failure !
Ian, please man. You wouldn’t have a job withou pappi Roosevelt holding up your braces. Stay sober Ian and just keep praying. Right now I don’t even believe anyone would employ you as a lawyer.