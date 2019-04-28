Douglas starts candidate launch targeting UWP leader (with photos)

The parliamentary representative for the Portsmouth Constituency, Ian Douglas wasted no time in attacking the Leader of the Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) when he took to the podium in Grand Fond on Sunday.

The Dominica Labour Party is currently launching Gretta Roberts, its candidate for the Morne Jaune/Riviere Cyrique Constituency.

But before even speaking about anything relating to the achievements or expectations of Roberts, Douglas started with some serious allegations against the UWP.

He accused them of being a party built on violence.

“They were calling for electoral reform. When the DLP went to Parliament to begin the process they blockaded the House of Assembly, gathered stones…Even policemen were running for their lives,” he said.

He told those gathered at Grand Fond that they cannot and should not even consider electing Linton or the UWP into office.

“Lennox told you he is a bold face no face novice. Can you afford to put a man like that in the office of the prime minister? Can you allow UWP to get into office in Dominica?, Douglas asked, adding, “You have something that is working right now, something that’s good. Something that’s not broken. Why would you want to fix it?”.

He also claimed that the UWP has a leadership that is the worst in Dominica’s political history.

“They are the worst in any political party,” he said.

After almost fifteen minutes of bashing the Opposition, Douglas finally turned his attention to the cause of the day-the launching of Roberts.

He said all her life, she has been here serving the people of her community.

“There is no choice in the matter. No debate in this constituency. No alternative to sister Gretta and when the poll closes whenever election is called. I want Grand Fond to be the first to be called,” he stated.

Roberts is the daughter of Gertrude Roberts, the parliamentary representative for Morne Jaune/Riviere Cyrique from 1990 to 2000 under the United Workers’ Party.

Below are some more photos taken at the rain-affected event.