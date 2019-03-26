DOWASCO GM says climate change a challenge to Dominica’s water supply programmeDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 26th, 2019 at 11:54 AM
General Manager of Dominica Water and Sewerage Company (DOWASCO), Bernard Ettinoffe has said that 98% of the island’s water coverage has been restored since Hurricane Maria.
He spoke at a World Water Day exhibition at Windsor park fore court on March 22nd, 2019.
Etinoffe said providing water to all Dominicans becomes very challenging as this is a country which is affected by climate change.
“Dominica has long embraced the policy to provide water for 100% of the population and was on course to doing so prior to Tropical Storm Erika in 2015 which dealt a severe blow to our infrastructure. We again made significant progress after TS Erika and was again on course at the time of Hurricane Maria which dealt even a more devastating blow than the storm of 2015,” he said. “We are pleased to report however, that in spite of these challenges Dominica can again boast of 98% coverage, island wide.”
He said extreme events, environmental degradation, population growth and unsustainable agricultural practices, are also among the challenges that result in water interruptions and water scarcity even in countries with an abundance water.
Meantime, Public Relations Officer of DOWASCO, Edward Registe said they are collaborating with the Forestry Division on an ongoing project of planting one million trees island wide for the preservation of Dominica’s water resources.
“Hurricane Maria dealt us a serious blow and it depleted the forest quite a bit and so it is necessary for us to re-plant the forest because if we allow the massive operation that we have right now, it could impact our fresh water resources and so we are happy to collaborate with the forestry department in their effort to plant a million trees across the country.” he said
Registe also stated that because of major improvements done to Dominica’s water system over the past years, Dominica now meets World Health Organization (WHO) standards in providing access and treated water to all communities.
He said Dominican citizens need to ensure that this continues so future generations can have access to potable water.
This year DOWASCO will be celebrating it’s 30th anniversary in July.
Mr Ettinoffe, Have we received the money from Prince Charles? I remembered he pledged money to rebuild a more resilient water system. Any update on this?
I take issue with a couple of statements made by Mr. Ettinoffe. Firstly he cannot attribute population growth to any challenges facing Dowasco. There has been no population grow to talk about in Dominica in the past couple decades. Secondly, when he speaks about 98% water coverage, having pipes with no water running is not effective coverage. A pipe without running water is as good as useless (at least at the time you want water).
I was in DA last month and running water was like the Scarlet Pimpernel. I am used to not pay any attention to my tap because whenever I open it, out comes water. In Dominica it was a different story. I don’t remember ever appreciating water coming out of a tap as I did in Dominica.
So when Mr. Ettinoffe talks about coverage, he should qualify that.
Ettinoffe, you and your company are a failure! One and a half year after Maria you drum your chest and tell us that 98% has been restored. In my book this is nothing to be proud about in fact I would classify it as a massive failure. Furthermore, I bet if I was to have a closer look into this 98% I’m sure I would find that the true figure is probably more like 85%. But mediocrity is rife in DA and anything more than zero is quite acceptable. OMG