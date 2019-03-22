Dominica Joins the rest of the international Community in observance of World Water Day 2019 today.

As part of the celebrations Dominica Water and Sewerage Company Ltd (DOWASCO) will be holding a water exhibition at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium from 9:30am.

A week of activities has been organized in leading up to World Water Day.

A presentation of the development of the local water sector was held at the University of the West Indies (UWI) School of Continuing Studies on Thursday 21st March from 7:00pm and was by Dr. Lennox Honeychurch and Manager of DOWASCO, Bernard Ettinoffe.

This year, the international theme for World Water Day is: “Leaving no one behind”.

World Water Day is an annual UN observance day (always on 22 March) that highlights the importance of freshwater. The day is used to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.

World Water Day is celebrated around the world with a variety of events.