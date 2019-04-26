DOWASCO receives two new water tankers

The Dominica Water and Sewerage Company Ltd (DOWASCO) has received two brand new water tankers compliments UNICEF which will be used for the delivery of water to communities in need, especially during times of disaster and droughts.

The tankers cost US$400,000 and according to DOWASCO GM Bernard Etinoffe, are expected to save the company from hiring private trucks to transport water to citizens.

Both trucks were handed over at a ceremony held on DOWASCO’s compound in Rawles Lane, Goodwill on Thursday.

Following the passage of Hurricane Maria in September 2017, UNICEF worked with DOWASCO in several ways to ensure that citizens had access to water to minimize any potential hazards that would otherwise result.

“These contributions have enabled us to meet the needs of many communities in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria which include trucking of water to various communities, schools and homes, financial assistance to help in the restoration of at least three (3) water systems and provision of equipment and tools necessary for monitoring and treating of water, thus enhancing water quality and safety…most importantly, the donation of two 2000 gallon water tankers you see here today which will be used for the delivery of water to communities in need, especially during times of disaster, times of droughts and other times of need,” Ettinoffe said while speaking at the ceremony.

He thanked UNICEF for its kind contributions over the years.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of DOWASCO, Louis Patrick Hill said the tankers will not only benefit DOWASCO but the people of Dominica.

“These trucks will take water to whatever parts of the country that need it most,” he said.

According to Hill after the hurricane [Hurricane Maria] there were many people who were in need of water and “we couldn’t get it to them.”

“We had to rent private trucks on the market and I believe that must have cost the company in excess of $2 million,” he said. “These brand new water tankers will serve a very critical need, they will bring relief to people who need it and we are extremely grateful.”

Minister for Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal Joseph Isaac said the trucks should be seen as reducing vulnerability and risks in Dominica.

“I don’t want us to see the trucks as just vessels for holding water, but part of the process of reducing vulnerability and risk in Dominica,” he said.

Isaac, who was representing Minister for Public Works, Water Resource Management and Ports said under the ministry responsible for the environment, millions of dollars have been invested under the Disaster Vulnerability Risk Project (DVRP) project in collaboration with DOWASCO with regard to storage and distribution of water.

“But what we have learnt over the past years, it’s not only based on storage but also sometimes and in several instances, our distribution system is impacted,” he stated.

He said the government of Dominica is continuing in its efforts and commitment to build a resilient water sector towards providing potable water throughout island.

“This was mandated and adopted in 2015…,” he noted.

Isaac continued, “I am happy to report that 98 percent of communities around Dominica now have access to potable water.”

Meantime, UNICEF representative for the Eastern Caribbean, Dr. Aloys Kamuragaiye advised that the trucks should be maintained.

“I think the government will ensure that there is a small budget to support the maintenance of those equipment,” he stated.

Kamuragiye said UNICEF will remain committed to support the country’s long-term development agenda.

“We are now discussing with the Ministry of Planning on social protection policy,” he stated.