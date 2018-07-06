The Dominica Water and Sewerage Company (DOWASCO) has announced that it will shut down all water systems on the island on Saturday.

This, as Beryl, the first Hurricane for 2018, and packing maximum sustained winds near 80 miles per hour, has been forecast to approach the Lesser Antilles over the weekend and cross the island chain late Sunday or Monday either very near or over Dominica.

DOWASCO is advising the general public that the company has activated it disaster preparedness plan in an effort to secure the water supply systems around the country.

According to a release from the company, all storage tanks have been filled to ensure that there is water supply for as long as is possible. However, DOWASCO says that it is anticipated that system could generate heavy rainfall which could result in severe turbidity.

“Therefore, a decision has been taken to shut down all water systems from 6.00 pm on Saturday 7th July until further notice,” the release stated.

The company advises residents to store water in clean, covered containers for domestic use.

DOWASCO says it will keep the general public informed of developments regarding the water supply before and after the storm and asserts its commitment to restore the water supply as soon as it is possible to do so.

The company urging the public to make all other necessary preparations to save lives and property.