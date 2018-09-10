The Dominica Water and Sewerage Company, DOWASCO, has announced that it will shut down all water systems on the island.

This decision comes ahead of Hurricane Isaac, currently packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, which is projected to pass near to or over Dominica on Thursday.

DOWASCO states in a release, that it has activated its disaster preparedness plan in an effort to secure the water supply systems around the country and arrangements are being made to ensure that all storage tanks will be filled, to supply water for as long as is possible.

“However, it is anticipated that there could be heavy rainfall which could result in severe turbidity therefore a decision has been taken to shut down all water systems on the Morning of Wednesday 12th September until further notice,” the release states.

DOWASCO advises all residents to keep water in storage for domestic use in clean, covered containers.

The company says it remains committed to restoring the water supply “as soon as it is feasibly possible to do so and advises all to make all other necessary preparations to save lives and property.”