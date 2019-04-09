Dozens stranded at Douglas Charles Airport (with video)

Dozens of travelers are stranded at Douglas Charles Airport due to the closure of that facility following an aircraft accident which occurred there on Monday.

The left landing gear of a Sky high aircraft collapsed shortly after the plane landed at about 12:30 PM.

The Ministry of Public Works, Water Resource Management and Ports said in a statement earlier today that the airport would hopefully, resume operations this afternoon after the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority has completed its investigation.

The video shown below was shot at about 3:00 pm on Tuesday.