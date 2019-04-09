Dozens stranded at Douglas Charles Airport (with video)

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, April 9th, 2019 at 3:55 PM
Dozens of travelers are stranded at Douglas Charles Airport due to the closure of that facility following an aircraft accident which occurred there on Monday.

The left landing gear of a Sky high aircraft collapsed shortly after the plane landed at about 12:30 PM.

The Ministry of Public Works, Water Resource Management and Ports said in a statement earlier today that the airport would hopefully, resume operations this afternoon after the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority has completed its investigation.

The video shown below was shot at about 3:00 pm on Tuesday.

3 Comments

  1. well
    April 9, 2019

    well well
    its on purpose government did it……..

    government decided in bad mind not to move the plane…….

  2. hmmmm
    April 9, 2019
  3. %
    April 9, 2019

    The person in the video said “”What a country””!!!!
    Indeed that’s what a lazy no-brainer called Skerrit has made of Dominica. No proper airport, hospital, ailing agriculture,tourism, extremely high unemployment, no manufacturing,etc. Just passport selling. That’s Skerrit’s next level. Unless the embarrassment is kicked out by the electorate, it shall get worse.
    Skerrit Must Go
    Skerrit Must Go
    LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now

