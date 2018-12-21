General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), Thomas Letang, has revealed that the organization has formally submitted its proposal to government for salary increase for 2018 – 2021.

In November, Letang stated that the union’s membership had agreed upon a union proposal to be sent to the government.

The proposal entails a 10% salary increase, and a one-time bonus which is equivalent to two month’s salary.

“Since our last meeting— that’s our general meeting— where we discussed with the membership our proposals, we have also had some more discussions with certain disciplines in the public service; for example, pharmacists, medical officers and others. And as a result of that… the proposal remains the same thing. Where we have seen some changes is in terms of certain allowances, with respect to certain disciplines,” he explained.

The DPSU boss went on to say, “For example, the medical people are asking for some other allowances, the pharmacists are asking for allowances, but basically things remain the same in terms of the level of increase that we are asking [for], which is about 10% increase over the three years and a one-time payment which is equivalent to two month’s salary for the first year.”