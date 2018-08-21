General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), Thomas Letang, has said a meeting to address the concerns of nurses on island has been planned for next week.

He made the statement after writing a letter to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health recently.

Dominica is currently facing a serious shortage in the nursing service since many nurses have migrated, especially after Hurricane Maria. This has sparked concerns that the shortage could have an impact on the health sector.

According to the Dominica Nurses Association (DNA), among the issues of concern to nurses are: unattractive conditions of work, which include very low salaries, workplace bullying, stretched human resource and unsafe and oppressive work environments.

“These issues have been long outstanding matters, these are issues that need to be addressed, some of those issues are responsible for the migration of nurses, some of those issues are the reasons why a lot of nurses do not feel that the concerns are being addressed and therefore we have to do that,” Letang said.

He believes it is important to hold these meetings to find solutions because nurses are very important in the overall development of this country, more specifically in the delivery of healthcare services.

Letang stated also, that the meeting should be held to bring a level of satisfaction to the nursing profession.

Meantime, he revealed that the union may get to a point where a committee may have to be appointed to follow-up with the nurses, “to make sure that we are in more regular contact with the nurses so that those matters can be resolved and as new issues emerge, that they can be dealt with promptly.”