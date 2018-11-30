General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), Thomas Letang, had said that the union’s membership has agreed to a union proposal to be sent to the government for a 10% salary increase and a one-time bonus for the period 2018 – 2021.

The DPSU met on Thursday.

“For the first year, for example, instead of a salary increase, we are looking at a double bubble. For the second and third year, we are looking at a 5% salary increase. We are looking for a review of all allowances being paid to public officers; we are looking at some new allowances . We are looking specifically at certain improvements to the working conditions of nurses and a number of other people,” Letang said. We will not go for a recurring salary increase for the first year. “We are looking at a one-time bonus equivalent to two months’ salary.”

Letang said that for the second year, the union is looking at a 5% salary increase and for the third year another five percent.