DPSU to continue ‘course of action’ despite government’s response

The Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) plans to continue its course of action aimed at getting issues affecting public officers resolved, despite government’s response to the union’s salary proposal.

DFSU General Secretary, Thomas Letang, told Dominica News Online (DNO) in a recent interview that the union’s proposals for the new triennium, 2018 to 2021 was submitted to government in December 2018 and according to him, the union wrote again in February 2019.

The government’s response came one day after the DPSU held a “Solidarity Rally” on April 11 to discuss salary negotiations and other issues affecting public officers.

“Well let me confirm that we have indeed received an acknowledgment of our proposal for salary negotiations in respect of the triennium 2019-2021,” Letang said.

He quoted the letter which states, “Please be advised that government is still in the process of reviewing the proposal vis -a- vis the current economic situation.”

The letter goes to to say that, “In light of the devastation unleashed by Hurricane Maria on September 18th 2017, comprehensive assessment and analysis have been undertaken which will inform our submission.”

It continued. “Consequently, government’s proposal for salary negotiation for the 2018/2021 triennium will be submitted immediately upon completion. We envisage that this exercise should take about 2 months.”

“You had to go all this way just to get an acknowledgement of our proposal?” Letang asked.

He made it clear that the union has decided on a course of action and the rally did not only address the non-acknowledgment of their proposals.

“The rally addressed a number of other issues in the public service as well,” he remarked. “As an executive, we have decided on a course of action and we will be embarking on that course of action.”

Meantime, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has described public officers as hardworking and conscientious people.

He said that his government is committed to address their concerns.

“I know the vast majority of public servants are hardworking conscientious people and of course I agree that there are issues we have to address as a country where the public service is concerned,” he said. “I have always been the first to say that public servants are not paid sufficiently. I have said so publicly; I have said so privately.”

The prime minister also acknowledged the many diligent public officers who go the extra mile to deliver to the Dominican people.

“There are wonderful nurses in the country, many wonderful teachers in this country who work on a day-to-day basis providing service to us, we have to appreciate that,” he stated.

According to him, if there are issues, “we can sit down; meet in a respectful environment and say, look Sir, these are the two issues I have; these are my recommendations of how we can fix it. I know we do not have the resources to fix all at one time, but let’s start with this one.”

“That is how we have to go about it. That is our country,” Skerrit said.

He pointed out that if the country prospers its people will benefit.

“If we go to an austerity problem as we have done in the past, we all will be subjected to it in one way or the other and notwithstanding the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria, we kept our commitment to public officers in paying them their ‘Double Bubble’, their double salary…,” he noted.

Skerrit said his government has never fallen short on paying on time.

“Not one public servant was sent home after the Hurricane,” he said, adding that any in other country which would have been similarly impacted, people would have been sent home.