Dr. Kenneth Darroux’s, absolute delight with the handing over of the first batch of homes in The Petite Savanne Resettlement at Bellevue Chopin surprised no one but he appeared to be hugely surprised when Prime Minister Skerrit announced that the main street in the housing development was being named after the Petite Savanne parliamentary representative.

The prime minister said the street would be called “Dr. Kenneth Darroux Avenue” and explained that this is his way of showing his gratitude for the work Darroux did for his people.

“And Dr. Darroux I haven’t told you or anyone in the cabinet this, but I have taken a decision in a show of gratitude to you, that succeeding generations will recognize your contribution to the creation of this community, that this main street will be called the Dr. Kenneth Darroux Avenue,” he said.

“Whenever you walk or drive by, you must be reminded of who to show gratitude to for doing this for you the people of Petite Savanne,” Skerrit told the Petite Savanne residents at the handing over ceremony.

Dr. Darroux, in his turn at the podium, expressed appreciation to the Bellevue Chopin community for their kindness in welcoming the Petite Savanne residents.

“I cannot end without also thanking the host community of Bellevue Chopin for their willingness to share their physical space with their constituency colleagues from Petite Savanne and to applaud them for their maturity in reorganizing the unfortunate situation which led them being here and welcoming them with open arms.” the Petite Savanne Parl Rep said

He encouraged residents to remain united as a people and prevent further harm to the community.

“As festive and celebrative as today’s events may be, that we also use it to reflect deeply and to recommit ourselves to adding value to the ongoing process of relocation and not to divide or further hurt an already wounded community and people,” he advised.

Thirty-eight residential units were handed over on Friday to Petite Savanne residents who had been displaced by Tropical Storm Erika in 2015.