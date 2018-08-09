Dr. Sam Christian launched as UWP election candidate for SoufriereDominica News Online - Thursday, August 9th, 2018 at 7:19 AM
Surgeon, Dr. Sam Christian, has been launched as the UWP candidate for the Soufriere constituency for the next general election which is constitutionally due in 2019.
With the slogan SAM 4 Soufriere, Dr. Christian was launched as a member of Team Dominica at Soufriere on Wednesday
“It is a campaign of “ani bayo love, reaching out to everyone – no gutter politics tolerated,” Dr. Christian writes on his Facebook Page. “Yes, whatever our differences we must work together. By the grace of God, I assure you that we will definitely get our beloved country out of this big, big, desperate hole that we’re in.”
Why does everyone who seems to have an opinion believe that politics, indeed, the Parliament, is the place for them? Dr. Christian may be a charmer, a talker, a listener, and all other endearing terms that his supporters may wish to lay at his feet, but do these qualities suddenly convert him into a worthy parliamentary representative, or even a Minister of government, one who provides direction and control for a ministry?
Like Lennox Linton leaving the consoles of Q95 to become a politician, it has always been a bad idea for Sam Christian to dabble in politics. Dominica would be much better served by Dr. Christian in his capacity as an ordinary doctor with creative ways of providing care to his fellowmen. His record in politics so far is enough evidence in support of my view.
As Men gets older, there are certain principles that must be adhered too, Is the UWP a viable option Dr C ? one doesn’t have to be a drum major to get his/her points across. Political Animals, usually lose their minds long term.
Good move Doctor Sam. Tell the nay sayers you are a Dominican by birth OK not by buying Doctor punjabs passport. They going dig up dirty laundry but we there with you.
While I welcome Dr. Sam Christian as a candidate as a patriotic Dominican I feel bad that such a talented Surgeon, who really is one of the best in the world has to go into politics to see if he could help deliver Dominica from the wicked, evil, corrupt and cursed government of Skerrit, that continues to reject every damn thing that is good for Dominica whether it is an international airport, Ross Universitry, Doc. Sam Christian, Doc. Thompson Fountain and others, things and persons Dominica and the world badly needs but like Esau, he will reject and sell everything that is good for DA just for his personal bowl of soup. Honestly speaking I am in tears because I know in Sams heart he would prefer to help Dominica as a Surgeon but he is blocked by Skerrit on everyside so he has to go into politics to help deliver the country. Verse of the day that describes skerrit r: Gen25:l32 And Esau said, Behold, I am at the point to die: and what profit shall this birthright do to me?
Have you ever seen a doctor cry? It coming soon.
Hahahahaha you are no match for Denise sweetheart. Good luck though!
Skerrit and Denise and Corrupt Labour Government are on their way out. They are on their way out. It is time to go…they have failed us. Worse government, worse Prime Minister that Domininca and the Caribbean has ever seen and witnessed.
That’s why they call you kermit lol
Denise?? Why don’t you ask your sweetheart Denise what she knows about the millions missing from PetroCaribe. I wonder what she’s gonna tell you.
Why these Doctors do not go work hospital to deal with patients, as a Surgeon this man should be giving back to the ppl on his part, private practice and hospital. Now if there is no more surgeon in Dominica they have to bring in one because our own going into politics.
Ask the Government that question. Dr. Christian has explored all avenues to try working at the national hospital. The government is the stumbling block .
Tobby, what on earth are you saying, or implying. In the UK, USA, Europe, Caribbean, Africa, far a field in government are medical Doctors…..History Doctors, Professors, etc etc…why would you want to deny our Dominican Doctor to embrace politics. What are you scared of?
If you are scared just tel us nuh…we will work with you. Stand up and campaign and vote for change.
Amen.
It’s amazing how the UWP opposition is able to get true patriots that are well educated to worlk professionally in any part of the world, patriots that could easily go to greener pastures but like Moses in Heb. 11:29, Choosing rather to suffer affliction with the rest of us under Skerrit, than to enjoy the pleasures of greener pastures. This type of patriots are independent thinkers that will put Dominica first and will not take the foolishness of any politician just to secure a pay cheque and under cover deal. Compare these candidates to those Skerrit hand picking like the Drigo’s, the Ian, the Roselyn, the Cathrine, the Justina’s and others, that like their leader care less about Dominica as long as they get a healthy pay cheque and their under the table secret so they could continue to sing “HOW GREAT THOU ART” and if Not Skerrit then who. Worthless ministers that can’t think independently and do not have the courage to say they can’t support wrong. I love team UWP cause DA…
Just asking can he travel to the USA.?
Amen…Amen…well said, well thought of us. We need our heroes here in Domininca, dedicated, true, loyal, committed to Dominica’s development.
Skerrit can go meet Ross in Barbados…let`s see how or if he is able to perform. I wonder who will listen t him.
Politicians, in opposition, say the right things and sound very convincing. When they get in power they transform themselves into selfish, hideous monsters behaviorally. Dr. Sam appears to be someone who is genuinely concerned about the plight of the people and the precarious state of the country. He is well known for his altruism. If he and his party are successful at the next polls, let’s hope his altruism will spread touching both the supporters of the UWP and Labor parties. No discrimination, no victimization, unity of purpose should be his watch words for together we’re better.
@ Mr /ms or Mrs Ido, I have developed a great deal of respect for you and your comments and I have found that you have always given Jack his jacket Labour or so-called Linton comical party, I’m not patronising only something different from you and the rest.
Well said Ibo…well said….a true patriot. Domininca comes first. We need change…we need development.
What a blade DFP today UWP tomorrow hungry for power.
@Mine how do you describe Charles Savarine and Roosevelt Skerrit who were haters of the DLP I once was part of and today they call themselves labor? Gason if you don’t know Charles Savrin and Roosevelt Skerrit hated labor and laborites we boy. To be fair to Chalo he really hated labor the party but Skerrit hated a laborite wii boy. I can tell you because he and I grew up together and went to school together
I know because mamo wanted it. You are one of the Vcase haters.
You really jealous because he is PM and you are not. I know you all Itassi before you.
Next time b4 elections he will fall out with LL& go independent even NEO-DLPLOL NEVER KNOW.
Well done Dr Sam and UWP. It’s about time to bring Dominica in line with other countries.This will only happen when this deceitful DLP is kicked out by the electorate.Which regime on earth will be so inept to cause Ross,a multi million dollar company to flee from their country.This is unbelievable,and can only be attributed to a wicked DLP,lead by an idiot who can’t even speak for himself.
Ross is gone because of the ineptitude of DLP. They need to go. They will Go
Where The Wicked Rule The People MOURN
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party
Welcome Dr Sam. Welcome Dr Sam. Welcome Dr Sam!!!!
@ % I have now done a research on you because I have been trying to find out who is that Gorilla trying to play a monkey joke on us, on till one of my daughters came up with the answers, now we know who you are, No threat to you just wanted to know who this monkey belonging too.
hahahahahaha, seriously??? so you could not get leadership of the freedom party and knowing that this is a dead ship you abandon them for UWP where you see a weakness in leadership and an opportunity for you to grab.
Well the fighting will soon come, we will hear about you all sooner.
Your comment is puffery.I commend Dr Sam for offering himself to serve,at the time when our image as a country is at its lowest,when an inept, incompetent party (DLP) lead by a lazy,dunce,inarticulate leader has embarrassed the nation.DLP failed at keeping Ross, a billion dollar company on island.What a DISGRACEFUL party!!!! Those MISLEADERS were all busy sharing food,not in any altruistic way,but to win over voters.Thank God their evil deed backfired.
DLP is going!!!
Where The Wicked Rule The People MOURN
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party
Jaimous. Domininca comes first before party, and everything else. We need the expertise in government to clean this mess by this out going corru0t Labour government and its weird m and bind followers and worthless ministers.
We need that change and we need you on board to save Domininca and our villages.
Another one of Dominica’s Capable Men…We can do much better that the incumbent incompetence that has deteriorated our economy, our society and our darn hope too..
SAM for Soufriere. Make it happen Dominicans, it is time for CHANGE for progress, for peace of mind, for development..
Good for you Dr Christian. A strong candidate indeed. The people of soufriere need to realize that the building of a sea wall does not equate to good governance neither should it tie you down to a lifelong commitment of voting the same party over and over. True you got the sea wall but you guys were left without economic stimulation. I know this because I drove down there some months ago and noticed what was mostly going on was sad mango sellers along the roadside trying to sell a mango to make a dollar and that was not forthcoming because no one seemed to be buying. Someone told me not one mango they sell for d day. Nice sea wall with unemployment and hungry faces won’t cut it. For a change you guys need to take advantage of this REAL doctor Christian who knows what his doing instead of trusting the FAKE one (Skeritt) who bought his degree. Which one of the two would you have make a check up on you if you were sick? The one with the earned degree or the one that was bought?