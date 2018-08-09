Surgeon, Dr. Sam Christian, has been launched as the UWP candidate for the Soufriere constituency for the next general election which is constitutionally due in 2019.

With the slogan SAM 4 Soufriere, Dr. Christian was launched as a member of Team Dominica at Soufriere on Wednesday

“It is a campaign of “ani bayo love, reaching out to everyone – no gutter politics tolerated,” Dr. Christian writes on his Facebook Page. “Yes, whatever our differences we must work together. By the grace of God, I assure you that we will definitely get our beloved country out of this big, big, desperate hole that we’re in.”

We’ll bring you more information on this development in a subsequent story.