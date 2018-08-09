Dr. Christian waves to supporters outside police headquarters following his arrest in January 2017

Surgeon, Dr. Sam Christian, has been launched as the UWP candidate for the Soufriere constituency for the next general election which is constitutionally due in 2019.

With the slogan SAM 4 Soufriere, Dr. Christian was launched as a member of Team Dominica at Soufriere on Wednesday

“It is a campaign of “ani bayo love, reaching out to everyone – no gutter politics tolerated,” Dr. Christian writes on his Facebook Page. “Yes, whatever our differences we must work together. By the grace of God, I assure you that we will definitely get our beloved country out of this big, big, desperate hole that we’re in.”

