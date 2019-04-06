Dr. Sam returns home

Medical doctor, Dr. Sam Christian has returned to Dominica from Martinique where , over the past four months, he has been receiving medical treatment for an injury to his pelvis sustained during an accident in which he got pinned by his own vehicle.

Dr. Christian, who is the declared UWP candidate for the Soufriere constituency, returned to the island via ferry this morning to a warm welcome from United Workers Party supporters including some of his supporters from the Soufriere constituency.

In delivering some remarks at a welcome ceremony on the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard, he stressed that the occasion was not a UWP one but a national one and thanked the Minister for Health who had been invited but was unable to attend, the manger of DBS Cecil Joseph who was instrumental in securing the helicopter, the cabinet of Dominica and prime minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is a very critical time for Dominica. If I was a French citizen, I would be there for another six more months. My physiotherapist told me make sure I continue to do my therapy because it’s going to take six months for me to reach maximum improvement.” Dr. Christian told those gathered. “I may go overseas in the next few weeks or few months but the physical therapist, Dr. Dada has agreed to come to my home at five o’clock this afternoon to see me because he’s going to be leaving the country. So I’m very thankful to him..”

Dr. Christian also thanked all the “hard-working” nurses and health care professionals at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

“We are going to do the very best we can to make sure that we have the proper conditions and housing for health care professionals, for our nurses and for our doctors in the clinics and in the hospitals of Dominica. This is my commitment,” he declared.