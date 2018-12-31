Dr. Sam still in critical condition but improving slowlyDominica News Online - Monday, December 31st, 2018 at 5:57 PM
Dr. Sam Christian, who was recently airlifted to Martinique for medical attention after suffering serious injuries during a vehicular accident, is reported to be still in critical condition but improving slowly.
Dr. Christian is the declared United Workers Party (UWP) candidate for the Soufriere constituency in the next general election.
His cousin, Avonelle Christian, who was with him in Martinique recently, said she had faith in his full recovery despite his slow improvement.
“He is still in grave condition as far as his ability to walk again; he is strapped to a bed and isn’t able to move because his pelvis was broken, but his being stabilized on his bed,” she reported. “He is also a very high spirit, I talked about him walking again and one of the things I was so very thankful for was the fact he can move his right leg, right foot and he can wiggle toes on his left leg which means there is no doubt in my mind that he will be able to walk again so we are very hopeful and thankful.”
She said a go fund me page was created on Dr. Sam’s behalf called “Friends of Dr. Sam Christian” which will be used to raise funds towards his medical care and restoration of health.
“We started a go fund me page to help with the expenses related to his medical costs. It’s overall very expensive and he’s going to be in the hospital for a very long time. He has more surgeries to come as well, but we are just thankful that he has that opportunity for him to recover. We started the fund within the last couple weeks but did not publicize it significantly because going through this trauma, we are just so concerned for Sam himself,”
She said she is “very thankful” to the people who have contributed so far.
“For many of you from the diaspora as well, maybe you haven’t heard of the fund but now that you know, I know that you have been very generous in the past, so were looking to continue with funding effort relating to his recovery.” she said
Christian says plans are being made to set up a foundation to help persons who go through these circumstances like her cousin and cannot afford the financial expenses required for medical treatment.
“We want to do more than just a funding just for Dr. Samuel, we are planning to have a fund available for folks who are not able to afford medical care. Even in the island of Dominica, there are many who cannot afford, so, we’re hoping that out of this, we can create a foundation so that we can have funding available for medical emergencies such as this in the future,” she explained.
“My cousin, Gabriel Christian has the notion of having to exchange knowledge and information from neighbouring hospitals and clinics and even beyond the neighbouring islands and bringing that knowledge back to Dominica so that we can improve the medical care on the island.” she stated
Christian wishes to thank those who made arrangements in sending Dr. Sam to Martinique for medical attention.
“One of the things that he told me [is] that when he was transported to Martinique, that his white and red blood count was so low that it was lowest he had ever heard about and so, he was just at the point of death when he arrived in Martinique and I just want to take a moment to thank the people of Dominica and government who made that decision to fly him out to Martinique,” she said
She continued, “I don’t know if anyone realised how serious the condition was to the point where there was no certainty that he would have survived the flight to Martinique. That’s how great it was. He was just sent out there, placed in a helicopter by faith.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Happy New year to DNO!!!
With the good grace of God,I believe that you will make it Dr Sam,and will be with us again ..
Wish you a full recovery Doctor!
Would like to wish Dr. Sam a full recovery. Hope to see him up and walking in the not too distant future. To the rest of the Christian family, keep the faith. It is my firm conviction that we were put on this earth to help one another, especially, in times of adversity. May God continue to shower His blessings on him.