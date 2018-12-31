Dr. Sam Christian, who was recently airlifted to Martinique for medical attention after suffering serious injuries during a vehicular accident, is reported to be still in critical condition but improving slowly.

Dr. Christian is the declared United Workers Party (UWP) candidate for the Soufriere constituency in the next general election.

His cousin, Avonelle Christian, who was with him in Martinique recently, said she had faith in his full recovery despite his slow improvement.

“He is still in grave condition as far as his ability to walk again; he is strapped to a bed and isn’t able to move because his pelvis was broken, but his being stabilized on his bed,” she reported. “He is also a very high spirit, I talked about him walking again and one of the things I was so very thankful for was the fact he can move his right leg, right foot and he can wiggle toes on his left leg which means there is no doubt in my mind that he will be able to walk again so we are very hopeful and thankful.”

She said a go fund me page was created on Dr. Sam’s behalf called “Friends of Dr. Sam Christian” which will be used to raise funds towards his medical care and restoration of health.

“We started a go fund me page to help with the expenses related to his medical costs. It’s overall very expensive and he’s going to be in the hospital for a very long time. He has more surgeries to come as well, but we are just thankful that he has that opportunity for him to recover. We started the fund within the last couple weeks but did not publicize it significantly because going through this trauma, we are just so concerned for Sam himself,”

She said she is “very thankful” to the people who have contributed so far.

“For many of you from the diaspora as well, maybe you haven’t heard of the fund but now that you know, I know that you have been very generous in the past, so were looking to continue with funding effort relating to his recovery.” she said

Christian says plans are being made to set up a foundation to help persons who go through these circumstances like her cousin and cannot afford the financial expenses required for medical treatment.

“We want to do more than just a funding just for Dr. Samuel, we are planning to have a fund available for folks who are not able to afford medical care. Even in the island of Dominica, there are many who cannot afford, so, we’re hoping that out of this, we can create a foundation so that we can have funding available for medical emergencies such as this in the future,” she explained.

“My cousin, Gabriel Christian has the notion of having to exchange knowledge and information from neighbouring hospitals and clinics and even beyond the neighbouring islands and bringing that knowledge back to Dominica so that we can improve the medical care on the island.” she stated

Christian wishes to thank those who made arrangements in sending Dr. Sam to Martinique for medical attention.

“One of the things that he told me [is] that when he was transported to Martinique, that his white and red blood count was so low that it was lowest he had ever heard about and so, he was just at the point of death when he arrived in Martinique and I just want to take a moment to thank the people of Dominica and government who made that decision to fly him out to Martinique,” she said

She continued, “I don’t know if anyone realised how serious the condition was to the point where there was no certainty that he would have survived the flight to Martinique. That’s how great it was. He was just sent out there, placed in a helicopter by faith.”