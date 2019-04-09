Dr. Sanford’s re-entry into politics not without challenges – Salybia Constituency Association

Although Dr. Worrel Sanford’s decision to contest the next general is now public knowledge, his constituents will be officially informed at a town hall meeting scheduled for Friday April 12th, at the St. Cyr Resource Centre.

Dr. Sanford announced to the media on Monday that he will contest the Salybia seat on a United Workers Party (UWP) ticket at the next general election.

A release issued on Tuesday by the UWP Salybia Constituency Association states, “The people of the Kalinago Territory, Atkinson, Antrizzle and Touna, (which make up the Salybia Constituency) will be told at a town hall meeting scheduled for the St. Cyr Resource Centre at 7 p.m that son of the soil and proud Kalinago Medical Doctor Worrel Sanford will be their candidate for the United Workers Party in the upcoming general elections allaying speculations and rumors that the United Workers Party had difficulties in finding a candidate for the Salybia constituency.”

The Association explains that the “apparent” delay in announcing Dr. Sanford’s candidacy “which seemed to have generated much tension among the residents was primarily due to the democratic process which the constituency association was undertaking to ensure that the communities would be well represented at the central government level and beyond for the next five years.”

The release describes Dr. Sanford who represented the Salybia constituency as their Labour Party parliamentary representative after winning the 1990 general election, as being “passionate about people empowerment and the preservation of the unique cultural patrimony of the Kalinago people.”

In listing the Cuban-trained doctor’s contributions to “the further advancement of his birthplace,” the Salybia constituency Association says, Dr. Sanford was instrumental in the formation of the Karifuna Cultural Group, the Carib Liberation Movement and Carib Day which has since grown to Kalinago Week.

“Dr. Sanford was also instrumental in the establishment of the Salybia Health Centre which is today one of the best primary health care facilities in the country. He is also the owner of Sanford’s Minimart which has sought to address some of the plight of residents in finding basic household needs in the community,” the release states.

The Association promotes Dr. Sanford’s “experience, professionalism and calm demeanor” as qualities that make him the ideal candidate to tackle “the myriad of socioeconomic challenges which continue to wreck the advancement of the people of these communities.”

The Salybia Constituency Association recognizes that Dr. Sanford’s re-entry into the political arena is not without its challenges and identifies what it describes as the dependence syndrome which the ruling Labour Party administration has been carefully nurturing during the past nineteen years, as “an irking issue for the MP in waiting.”

The release goes on to state that the Kalinago Territory is plagued with a plethora of socio-economic challenges which previous administrations have only tried to address cosmetically while the real wounds continue to fester below the surface.

“Unemployment, poverty, drug use and abuse and housing are just some of the issues which Dr. Sanford knows will necessitate his immediate attention in other to instill hope among his fellow indigenous people and the communities of Atkinson and Antrizzle,” the release concludes.