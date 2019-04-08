Dr. Worrel Sanford joins UWP election team

Dermatologist, Dr. Worrel Sanford has announced that he will be the United Workers Party (UWP) candidate for the Salybia constituency in the upcoming general election.
Dr. Sanford said in a statement on Kairi FM on Monday morning, that his decision was in response to a call from the UWP and the people of the Salybia constituency.
“I could not turn my back on them. I could not say no; I couldn’t refuse. My people have seen in me continuation of the work that I have done over the years, It’s a very humbling experience…to accept to represent them in the highest office which is Parliament,” Sanford said.”That’s where all the decisions are being made and if we really want to make a difference, that is where it is and there’s a need for it. There is a need for good leadership; there is a need for honest leadership.”
Citing also, also, the need for dedication, accountability, development and job creation, Sanford maintained that the country has a lot of issues.
“And I could not see myself saying no to my people. So, I have accepted,” Sanford stated.
Claudius Sanford, who contested the last general election for the UWP and lost, announced recently that the party would be announcing a new candidate who will breathe “a new lease on life” in the constituency.
Speculation that the Cuban-trained Dr. Worrel Sanford might be that new candidate, has now been confirmed.
Dr. Sanford contested the 1990 general election on a Dominica Labour Party (DLP) ticket in the constituency and won. He resigned in 1993.
His Dominica Labour Party opponent in the next election will Cozier Frederick.
8 Comments
We will fight with you, we will conquer. Strong Dedicated Leadership.
Wait a minute, I recall someone on the UWP side (I don’t remember who), complaining about the DLP taking doctors away from their medical practice and turning them into politicians. How do they explain that one?
Great news, I know the Doctor very well. He’s a good, capable, intelligent and honest man. In other words, exactly what Dominica needs right now.
A sure difference between UWP and Labour. UWP gets the best team. In contrast, DLP gets people who are afraid of Skerit and want to only please him. Strong leaders make great teams. Weak leaders make weak teams, hence the reason we have a one-man party.
Why is it that the Minister of Health has to be sacked? I honestly believe that given the chance, and the opportunity to thrive he will and can be successful.
Good luck to Dr. Sandford. Remember working with him during cross coverage of a pediatric patient, 1999. But times goes really fast. That was young Dr. Sandford then.
Congrats to Dr. Worrel Sanford for answering the calls of his people and a big thanks to the UWP for selecting a bunch of well qualified men and women for FREE, to help deliver Dominica. The UWP/ team Dominica is for real people and that’s why Skerrit is sooooooooooo damn afraid to call the election though his pocket is so deep. But Skerrit can push his hands as deep as he wants but evidence on the ground is showing Skerrit and the DLP will lose in Laplaine, Castle Bruce, Mourne Jaune (Grand Fond), Roseau Valley, Roseau North, Roseau Central, Roseau South, Marigot, Wesley, Salsbury, St. Joseph and Mahaut. With Dr. Sandford in the territory that seat to might be in trouble and trust me the Vielle case seat which PM Skerrit holds is shaking, so too is the Cottage seat which is looks like a UWP seat but I won’t call it yet as well. The only sure seats I see for the DLP are: Paix Bouche (though things might change soon with the UWP candidate I hearing ) G/Bay, Colihault. All others…
One good Sanford deserved another!!!! .
I wish to thank patriot Claudius Sanford also..This man is bright, articulate, selfless and is generally a good example..
I believe the DLP, a brutally wicked party has largely taken the Kalinago people for a ride, condemned them to poverty and fail to empower them..Whatever a shame .. Skerrit is indeed an embarrassment!!!!
The Kalinagos need to kick out DLP at the pools for their disrespect for the native people..This DLP needs to go for so many reasons!!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
Obviously this man is loved and highly respected by his people-our first nation- they need real leadership and they need real representation respected leadership–Good Luck Sir. I am sure you will do well.