Dr. Worrel Sanford joins UWP election team

Dermatologist, Dr. Worrel Sanford has announced that he will be the United Workers Party (UWP) candidate for the Salybia constituency in the upcoming general election.

Dr. Sanford said in a statement on Kairi FM on Monday morning, that his decision was in response to a call from the UWP and the people of the Salybia constituency.

“I could not turn my back on them. I could not say no; I couldn’t refuse. My people have seen in me continuation of the work that I have done over the years, It’s a very humbling experience…to accept to represent them in the highest office which is Parliament,” Sanford said.”That’s where all the decisions are being made and if we really want to make a difference, that is where it is and there’s a need for it. There is a need for good leadership; there is a need for honest leadership.”

Citing also, also, the need for dedication, accountability, development and job creation, Sanford maintained that the country has a lot of issues.

“And I could not see myself saying no to my people. So, I have accepted,” Sanford stated.

Claudius Sanford, who contested the last general election for the UWP and lost, announced recently that the party would be announcing a new candidate who will breathe “a new lease on life” in the constituency.

Speculation that the Cuban-trained Dr. Worrel Sanford might be that new candidate, has now been confirmed.

Dr. Sanford contested the 1990 general election on a Dominica Labour Party (DLP) ticket in the constituency and won. He resigned in 1993.

His Dominica Labour Party opponent in the next election will Cozier Frederick.