Self-confessed drug addict and humanitarian, Vanley Joseph, has called for the introduction of a rehabilitation centre for drug addicts in Dominica.

Joseph currently operates a shelter for drug users and the physically and mentally impaired, from a dilapidated building on High Street in Roseau, known locally as the ‘Girl Guides Building’.

Speaking on Q95 FM’s ‘Matt in the Morning’ on Wednesday, Joseph claimed that he has approached the government, advocating for the establishment of a rehabilitation centre for addicts.

“There are people who really want to leave crack cocaine, and the avenues in Dominica, we don’t have it,” he said. “I’ve been lobbying with the government… There is a need for a rehab centre in Roseau, because right now the epidemic of drugs in Roseau, it is too high… The situation, it is sad… So, I’m just urging the government. Prime Minister, we really, really need a rehabilitation centre in Dominica, please.”

Joseph revealed that he is a reformed addict, who still struggles with his vices. Thus, drugs are not permitted on the premises.

“I am addict— once an addict, always an addict. It only takes one use, and you’re back…” he divulged. “I do [get tempted]. That’s why I have to tell those guys ‘Don’t come up at the centre and smoke or drink. Stay away’.”

Commenting on a stabbing incident which took place on Monday, December 31, 2018, in Roseau, Joseph sympathized with the man who committed the crime — an alleged drug addict, who was said to be under the influence of a drug at the time.

“When I heard the guy was so high on drugs, I know what is… I have been high on drugs and hallucinating myself… You have no feelings. The body goes numb. To do anything is nothing…” Joseph elaborated. “Addiction is a disease of the brain. When you’re extra high on drugs, it takes over the brain, and you have no control over yourself, absolutely no control. “

Meantime, Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau South Constituency, Joshua Francis, pleaded with Dominicans to contribute to Joseph’s worthy cause.

Also speaking on the Q95 program, Francis stated that he gives what he can to the men in question, and asked that others do the same.

“[There is] no roof. Basically, when it rains, they get wet,” he explained. “They are short on food, short on finances; they get wet when it rains, and this gentleman, Vanley, he basically cares for other gentlemen, including those who are physically disabled… If they are ill, he has to get medication for them; if he has to take them to the health clinic, he does.”

He continued, “So, this man is a hero to those guys. Whenever he comes to me, whatever I have, I have to give it up… They need care, they need attention, and in whatever little way we can assist, we must do so.”